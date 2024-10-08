Verkhovna Rada supports draft law on e-certification of veterans as a basic document

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 60481 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102737 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165848 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137217 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142783 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138912 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181672 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112053 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172289 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104738 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 98014 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109297 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111396 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 43610 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 50887 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165848 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181672 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172289 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199668 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188632 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141550 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141616 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146342 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137779 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154682 views
Verkhovna Rada supports draft law on e-certification of veterans as a basic document

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13727 views

The Verkhovna Rada supported a draft law introducing an e-certificate of a veteran as the main document. This will simplify administrative procedures and add “trauma” as a reason for obtaining the status of a person with a disability as a result of war.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has supported in the first reading a bill that defines the e-certificate of a veteran as the main document, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said, reports UNN

The Verkhovna Rada generally supported the draft law on the introduction of an e-certificate of a veteran as the main document. In favor - 256

- wrote Goncharenko on Telegram.

According to him, the veteran's e-certificate as the main document will help improve administrative procedures and access to social guarantees. In addition, e-certificates of veterans can reduce the time required to verify the fact of granting the relevant status to a person.

Secondly, as the MP pointed out, the term “trauma” is added as a reason for obtaining the status of a person with a disability as a result of war, and family members of military personnel, in case of their death, are granted the status of a family member of a deceased defender. The law has not yet provided for the cause of disability or death as a result of trauma, Honcharenko emphasized.

Veteran's certificate is now in Diya - Fedorov05.06.24, 09:33 • 17354 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWarPolitics
oleksiy-goncharenkoOleksiy Goncharenko
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine

