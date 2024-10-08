Verkhovna Rada supports draft law on e-certification of veterans as a basic document

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has supported in the first reading a bill that defines the e-certificate of a veteran as the main document, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said, reports UNN.

The Verkhovna Rada generally supported the draft law on the introduction of an e-certificate of a veteran as the main document. In favor - 256 - wrote Goncharenko on Telegram.

According to him, the veteran's e-certificate as the main document will help improve administrative procedures and access to social guarantees. In addition, e-certificates of veterans can reduce the time required to verify the fact of granting the relevant status to a person.

Secondly, as the MP pointed out, the term “trauma” is added as a reason for obtaining the status of a person with a disability as a result of war, and family members of military personnel, in case of their death, are granted the status of a family member of a deceased defender. The law has not yet provided for the cause of disability or death as a result of trauma, Honcharenko emphasized.

Veteran's certificate is now in Diya - Fedorov