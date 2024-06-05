Veteran's certificate is now in Diya - Fedorov

In the app" Diya " you can now add a veteran's certificate, said Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of digital transformation of Ukraine Mikhail Fedorov in his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

We have launched one of the most anticipated documents for our defenders. Now the veteran's ID card will always be at hand, you do not need to carry a paper analog with you Fedorov wrote.

They can add a document:

- participants of military operations,

- people with disabilities due to war,

- participants of the war,

- affected participants of the revolution of dignity,

- family members of the deceased war veteran,

- family members of the deceased defender and defender of Ukraine.

To add an ID card, you need to: scroll through all documents in action — click Add document — select a veteran's ID card — grant permission to receive data and click Add ID card. After that, the document will appear in the app within a few minutes.

