Online marriage Test mode launched in action

In the app, Diya passes the marriage beta test on your smartphone. Now you can use the app to apply for a marriage and register it, and the ceremony itself will take place via video link, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Figures.

"Choose a free date and time and expect a link to a real ceremony via video link," the Ministry writes.

A digital marriage registration certificate will automatically appear in the Diya app. Couples also have the opportunity to order a physical document via Ukrposhta delivery or receive it at the branch.

You can join testing if:

have an ID card or biometric passport in action;

you have a verified tax number;

unmarried at the time of submitting the application;

if you are divorced, you have a certificate of this in the drats.

