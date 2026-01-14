The Verkhovna Rada extended general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days

$43.180.08
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 3740 views
Law enforcement investigates 10 criminal cases involving the scandalous Odrex clinic - Prosecutor General's Office
09:09 AM • 7516 views
Tymoshenko case: NABU and SAP confirmed the notice of suspicion to the head of the Verkhovna Rada faction and released the recordingVideo
08:52 AM • 9304 views
Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner plan a trip to Moscow to meet with Putin in the near future - Bloomberg
06:55 AM • 12190 views
US Senators proposed a bill to prohibit the military from occupying NATO territories
January 13, 07:36 PM • 38359 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 05:19 PM • 37177 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
January 13, 02:15 PM • 33416 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
January 13, 02:07 PM • 34583 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 54280 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 28861 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
Publications
Exclusives
Russian Rostov attacked by drones: oil product tanks under attack, local air defense hit residential buildings - mediaPhotoVideoJanuary 14, 01:53 AM • 22954 views
The CPD warned of new schemes for hacking Telegram accounts through private messagesJanuary 14, 02:27 AM • 13205 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?07:00 AM • 18332 views
Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injuredVideo07:43 AM • 12123 views
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complex09:19 AM • 6092 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideo11:32 AM • 304 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?07:00 AM • 18382 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 38350 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 54277 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 45494 views
Yulia Tymoshenko
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Venezuela
Zaporizhzhia
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 19613 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 54512 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 47618 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 52482 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 53943 views
Heating
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Kh-101

The Verkhovna Rada extended general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

On January 14, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine extended the period of general mobilization for another 90 days – until May 3, 2026. 312 people's deputies voted "for" this decision.

The Verkhovna Rada extended general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days

On Wednesday, January 14, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine extended the term of general mobilization for 90 days. This was reported by UNN with reference to the parliament's press service.

Details

312 people's deputies voted "for" this decision. This is the 18th time that the parliament has extended martial law since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

The corresponding legal regime will be in effect until at least May 3, 2026.

Recall

On January 14, the Verkhovna Rada voted to extend the term of martial law in Ukraine until May 4, 2026. 333 people's deputies voted for this decision.

Also, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appointed Mykhailo Fedorov as Minister of Defense. 277 people's deputies voted for the corresponding resolution.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine