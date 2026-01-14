The Verkhovna Rada extended general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days

On Wednesday, January 14, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine extended the term of general mobilization for 90 days. This was reported by UNN with reference to the parliament's press service.

312 people's deputies voted "for" this decision. This is the 18th time that the parliament has extended martial law since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

The corresponding legal regime will be in effect until at least May 3, 2026.

On January 14, the Verkhovna Rada voted to extend the term of martial law in Ukraine until May 4, 2026. 333 people's deputies voted for this decision.

Also, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appointed Mykhailo Fedorov as Minister of Defense. 277 people's deputies voted for the corresponding resolution.