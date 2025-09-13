Variable cloudiness, no precipitation, only short-term rain in western Ukraine: weather forecast for September 14

In Ukraine, on Sunday, September 14, there will be no precipitation, only in the far west of the country during the day there will be a short rain, in some places a thunderstorm. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, writes UNN.

Variable cloudiness. No precipitation, only in the far west of the country during the day short-term rain, in places a thunderstorm. At night and in the morning in the Carpathians, in places fog - the message says.

The wind is mostly south-easterly, 7-12 m/s, during the day in the western regions in places gusts of 15-20 m/s.

The temperature at night is 8-13°, in Zakarpattia and on the coast of the seas 12-17°; during the day 20-25°.

Weather forecast for September 14 for Kyiv region and Kyiv city

Variable cloudiness. No precipitation. Wind south-easterly, 7-12 m/s.

The temperature in the region at night is 8-13°, during the day 20-25°, in Kyiv at night 11-13°, during the day 21-23°.

Recall

On September 13, variable cloudiness and occasional rain are forecast in western Ukraine, with no precipitation in the rest of the country. The temperature in the east is 5-10°, during the day 18-23°, in Zakarpattia and Odesa regions up to 26°, in Kyiv 21-23°.