Variable cloudiness, no precipitation, only short-term rain in western Ukraine: weather forecast for September 14
Kyiv • UNN
On September 14, variable cloudiness without precipitation is expected in Ukraine, except for short-term rain and thunderstorms in the west. The temperature at night will be 8-13°, during the day 20-25°, wind southeast.
In Ukraine, on Sunday, September 14, there will be no precipitation, only in the far west of the country during the day there will be a short rain, in some places a thunderstorm. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, writes UNN.
Variable cloudiness. No precipitation, only in the far west of the country during the day short-term rain, in places a thunderstorm. At night and in the morning in the Carpathians, in places fog
The wind is mostly south-easterly, 7-12 m/s, during the day in the western regions in places gusts of 15-20 m/s.
The temperature at night is 8-13°, in Zakarpattia and on the coast of the seas 12-17°; during the day 20-25°.
Weather forecast for September 14 for Kyiv region and Kyiv city
Variable cloudiness. No precipitation. Wind south-easterly, 7-12 m/s.
The temperature in the region at night is 8-13°, during the day 20-25°, in Kyiv at night 11-13°, during the day 21-23°.
On September 13, variable cloudiness and occasional rain are forecast in western Ukraine, with no precipitation in the rest of the country. The temperature in the east is 5-10°, during the day 18-23°, in Zakarpattia and Odesa regions up to 26°, in Kyiv 21-23°.