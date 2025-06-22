Variable cloudiness and thunderstorms: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Sunday

On Sunday, June 22, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, in the afternoon, short-term rains, partly thunderstorms, will pass in the northern and most central regions.

Wind will be north-westerly, westerly, 7-12 m/s, in the afternoon in Ukraine, except for the east and southeast, sometimes gusts of 15-20 m/s. Temperature ... during the day 19-24°, in the south and southwest of the country up to 27° - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on Sunday it will be cloudy with clearings, rain is possible. Air temperature - 20-22°.

