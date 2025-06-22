Variable cloudiness and thunderstorms: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Sunday
Kyiv • UNN
On Sunday, June 22, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with daytime temperatures ranging from 19-24°, in the south and southwest of the country up to 27°. Short-term rains, partly thunderstorms, will pass in the northern and most central regions, north-western, western winds, 7-12 m/s with gusts of 15-20 m/s.
On Sunday, June 22, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, in the afternoon, short-term rains, partly thunderstorms, will pass in the northern and most central regions.
Wind will be north-westerly, westerly, 7-12 m/s, in the afternoon in Ukraine, except for the east and southeast, sometimes gusts of 15-20 m/s. Temperature ... during the day 19-24°, in the south and southwest of the country up to 27°
In Kyiv and the region on Sunday it will be cloudy with clearings, rain is possible. Air temperature - 20-22°.
