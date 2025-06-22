$41.690.00
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 06:14 PM • 20206 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM • 46505 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 102755 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 79475 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 114022 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 212975 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 180863 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 91979 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 95520 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 88543 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
Variable cloudiness and thunderstorms: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Sunday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 942 views

On Sunday, June 22, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine, with daytime temperatures ranging from 19-24°, in the south and southwest of the country up to 27°. Short-term rains, partly thunderstorms, will pass in the northern and most central regions, north-western, western winds, 7-12 m/s with gusts of 15-20 m/s.

Variable cloudiness and thunderstorms: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Sunday

On Sunday, June 22, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, in the afternoon, short-term rains, partly thunderstorms, will pass in the northern and most central regions.

Wind will be north-westerly, westerly, 7-12 m/s, in the afternoon in Ukraine, except for the east and southeast, sometimes gusts of 15-20 m/s. Temperature ... during the day 19-24°, in the south and southwest of the country up to 27°

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on Sunday it will be cloudy with clearings, rain is possible. Air temperature - 20-22°.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

