World Bathing Day and World Camel Day: what else is celebrated on June 22 22 June 2025

$41.690.00
47.860.00
ukenru
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 06:14 PM • 20237 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free time
June 21, 09:38 AM • 46574 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 102802 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 79496 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 114042 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 213009 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 180885 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 91986 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 95521 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 88544 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3.1m/s
59%
750mm
Popular news
The enemy attacked Sumy: a Lancet drone damaged an enterprise and residencesJune 21, 07:15 PM • 5526 views
The US secretly agreed with Russia on a draft UN resolution for the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine - Le MondeJune 21, 07:57 PM • 10404 views
Serhiy Dobrovolsky, a serviceman released from captivity, died in Rivne regionJune 21, 09:20 PM • 16252 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movie11:04 PM • 6950 views
Russians hold dozens of Ukrainians in basement near Georgian border: Media learned shocking details11:51 PM • 10300 views
Publications
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 102784 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 212999 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 180878 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 112489 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 161682 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keith Kellogg
Ali Khamenei
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Iran
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movie11:04 PM • 7104 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 20227 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 29296 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 35455 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 43983 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Hill
Fox News
The New York Times
Oil

World Bathing Day and World Camel Day: what else is celebrated on June 22 22 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 758 views

Today, June 22, marks World Bathing Day, World Camel Day, and Chocolate Éclair Day, as well as World Volkswagen Beetle Day. Christians commemorate the Hieromartyr Eusebius and celebrate the Sunday of All Saints of the Ukrainian People.

World Bathing Day and World Camel Day: what else is celebrated on June 22

Today, June 22, marks World Nude Recreation Day and World Camel Day. Also, Christians commemorate the Holy Martyr Eusebius, writes UNN.

World Nude Recreation Day

This humorous and unconventional annual holiday can evoke both laughter and surprise. This day means more than just skinny dipping. It promotes body positivity, encourages freedom of expression. It also symbolizes the joy and freedom of being in nature.

World Camel Day

This holiday draws attention to these unique animals, which are especially important for people in arid regions. World Camel Day was initiated in 2009 by scientists from Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries, for whom the use of camels during travel is still relevant.

Chocolate Eclair Day

This day was established in honor of one of the most popular pastries worldwide. Chocolate eclairs are made from choux pastry filled with creamy custard and dipped in chocolate glaze. There is a dispute about the origin of the eclair: France, Switzerland, and Austria contend for the right to be called its homeland.

Ivan Kupala Day: wreaths, jumping over fire, and other traditions of the main summer holiday20.06.25, 16:29 • 4732 views

World Volkswagen Beetle Day

This date, dedicated to the popular people's car, was chosen at the initiative of Brazilian Oleksandr Gromov, a great admirer of the Volkswagen Beetle. He was supported by numerous car clubs from around the world. The Volkswagen Beetle is the most produced car in history, with over 21 million units.

By the decision of the Synod of Bishops of the UGCC in 1991, the celebration of the Sunday of All Saints of the Ukrainian People was introduced on the second Sunday after Pentecost.

Sunday of All Saints of the Ukrainian People

This holiday is considered a national and ecclesiastical one. It glorifies our great brothers and sisters, our ancestors, who have reposed and received eternal glory in the Kingdom of God, and the crown that the Lord promised to everyone who loved Him with all their heart.

Holy Hieromartyr Eusebius, Bishop of Samosata

Bishop Eusebius lived in the IV century and was famous as a zealous defender of the Christian faith. For this, he was subjected to persecution and harassment by Emperor Constantius himself. Once, the ruler found out that the bishop kept an act signed at the council and ordered him to hand it over.

Eusebius of Samosata replied that he would not do so, even if his hands were cut off. The emperor was so surprised by the priest's steadfastness that he did him no harm. However, later Saint Eusebius was martyred by members of the Arian sect.

Artificial intelligence has revealed hidden linguistic patterns and the likely authorship of the Bible05.06.25, 17:07 • 10653 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9