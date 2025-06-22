World Bathing Day and World Camel Day: what else is celebrated on June 22 22 June 2025

Today, June 22, marks World Nude Recreation Day and World Camel Day. Also, Christians commemorate the Holy Martyr Eusebius, writes UNN.

World Nude Recreation Day

This humorous and unconventional annual holiday can evoke both laughter and surprise. This day means more than just skinny dipping. It promotes body positivity, encourages freedom of expression. It also symbolizes the joy and freedom of being in nature.

World Camel Day

This holiday draws attention to these unique animals, which are especially important for people in arid regions. World Camel Day was initiated in 2009 by scientists from Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries, for whom the use of camels during travel is still relevant.

Chocolate Eclair Day

This day was established in honor of one of the most popular pastries worldwide. Chocolate eclairs are made from choux pastry filled with creamy custard and dipped in chocolate glaze. There is a dispute about the origin of the eclair: France, Switzerland, and Austria contend for the right to be called its homeland.

World Volkswagen Beetle Day

This date, dedicated to the popular people's car, was chosen at the initiative of Brazilian Oleksandr Gromov, a great admirer of the Volkswagen Beetle. He was supported by numerous car clubs from around the world. The Volkswagen Beetle is the most produced car in history, with over 21 million units.

By the decision of the Synod of Bishops of the UGCC in 1991, the celebration of the Sunday of All Saints of the Ukrainian People was introduced on the second Sunday after Pentecost.

Sunday of All Saints of the Ukrainian People

This holiday is considered a national and ecclesiastical one. It glorifies our great brothers and sisters, our ancestors, who have reposed and received eternal glory in the Kingdom of God, and the crown that the Lord promised to everyone who loved Him with all their heart.

Holy Hieromartyr Eusebius, Bishop of Samosata

Bishop Eusebius lived in the IV century and was famous as a zealous defender of the Christian faith. For this, he was subjected to persecution and harassment by Emperor Constantius himself. Once, the ruler found out that the bishop kept an act signed at the council and ordered him to hand it over.

Eusebius of Samosata replied that he would not do so, even if his hands were cut off. The emperor was so surprised by the priest's steadfastness that he did him no harm. However, later Saint Eusebius was martyred by members of the Arian sect.

