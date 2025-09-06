Variable cloudiness and no precipitation: what will the weather please Ukrainians with on Sunday?

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:49 AM • 3716 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 15516 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 23679 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 34648 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 43341 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 31190 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 40089 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 44079 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 36919 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 70143 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.2m/s
39%
755mm
Popular news
"Germany stands firmly by your side": German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jäger leaves postSeptember 6, 02:34 AM • 8524 views
Tear gas and stun grenades: Serbian police dispersed a multi-thousand student protestSeptember 6, 03:03 AM • 4346 views
Zelenskyy invited Putin to KyivSeptember 6, 04:40 AM • 10134 views
First in 40 years: Japanese Prince Hisahito comes of age07:06 AM • 5944 views
Daughter of Kyiv City Council deputy Boichenko dies in road accident in Izmail09:01 AM • 3512 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
10:49 AM • 3706 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 15509 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 43334 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 29509 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 52941 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Tsygankov
Xi Jinping
Viktor Liashko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 36646 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 88281 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 35374 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 39845 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 41059 views
Actual
The Guardian
Fake news
Facebook
Shahed-136
E-6 Mercury

Variable cloudiness and no precipitation: what will the weather please Ukrainians with on Sunday?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

On Sunday, September 7, variable cloudiness without precipitation is expected throughout Ukraine. Only in Zakarpattia, short-term rain and thunderstorms are expected in places during the day.

Variable cloudiness and no precipitation: what will the weather please Ukrainians with on Sunday?

On Sunday, September 7, variable cloudiness is expected throughout Ukraine, with no precipitation, but only in Zakarpattia during the day, short-term rain and thunderstorms in places. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

"Variable cloudiness. No precipitation. Wind northeast, 3-8 m/s. Temperature in the region at night 11-16°, during the day 21-26°. In Kyiv at night 12-14°, during the day 22-24°," the report says.

Variable cloudiness is also expected in the rest of Ukraine, but only in Zakarpattia during the day, short-term rain and thunderstorms in places.

"At night and in the morning in Prykarpattia and Zakarpattia, fog in places. Wind mostly northeast, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night 11-16°, in the southern part up to 19°, in the east, northeast 8-13°; during the day 21-26°, in the south of the country up to 29°," the hydrometeorological center added.

Recall

Today, September 6, most of Ukraine is expected to have variable cloudiness.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
Carpathian region
Ukraine
Kyiv