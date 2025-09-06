Variable cloudiness and no precipitation: what will the weather please Ukrainians with on Sunday?
Kyiv • UNN
On Sunday, September 7, variable cloudiness without precipitation is expected throughout Ukraine. Only in Zakarpattia, short-term rain and thunderstorms are expected in places during the day.
Details
"Variable cloudiness. No precipitation. Wind northeast, 3-8 m/s. Temperature in the region at night 11-16°, during the day 21-26°. In Kyiv at night 12-14°, during the day 22-24°," the report says.
Variable cloudiness is also expected in the rest of Ukraine, but only in Zakarpattia during the day, short-term rain and thunderstorms in places.
"At night and in the morning in Prykarpattia and Zakarpattia, fog in places. Wind mostly northeast, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night 11-16°, in the southern part up to 19°, in the east, northeast 8-13°; during the day 21-26°, in the south of the country up to 29°," the hydrometeorological center added.
Recall
