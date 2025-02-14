During his visit to Munich, Vance held talks with Alice Weidel, co-chair of Alternative for Germany. This was reported by AP, according to UNN.

Details

During the trip, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said he opposed political “firewalls.

Despite the AfD's official isolation from Germany's leading political players, its position in the political arena continues to strengthen.

Recall

After his meeting with Zelenskyy, US Vice President Vance expressed his desire to achieve sustainable peace in Europe. Ukraine is ready to cooperate with the Trump team to develop a plan with reliable security guarantees.

US seeks not just to end war, but to establish sustainable peace - Vance after meeting with Zelensky