America is considering a bill to impose sanctions against Russia and, in general, sanctions as a lever of influence on the Kremlin.

This was stated by MFA spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi in the podcast "Grunt z Notevskym", reports UNN.

Details

The MFA spokesperson commented on whether Ukraine has justified, realistic expectations that the US will adopt a bill on sanctions against Russia.

We have hopes, and we are working with them. We are convincing them that this needs to be done. They are considering the bill and, in general, sanctions as a lever of influence - said Tykhyi.

He reminded that during the Ukraine-NATO Council, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha emphasized that sanctions pressure is indeed a lever, but the imposition of sanctions also stimulates the peace process and encourages Russians to be constructive.

If we delay this, it will become a matter of trust – whether actions follow words. If Russia feels that it can drag out the process and delay sanctions, it will do just that – noted Tykhyi.

Addition

On June 29, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham stated that US President Donald Trump would support new sanctions against Russia.

Graham stated that the Senate plans to adopt a law on imposing devastating sanctions against Russia in response to Vladimir Putin's actions regarding Ukraine.

He also proposes to amend his bill on sanctions against Russia to exempt countries that contribute to Ukraine's defense capabilities from a 500 percent duty on trade with the aggressor country.

In early July, Trump stated that he had discussed sanctions against Russia with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and Putin was not thrilled about them.

On July 2, it was reported that Trump lifted sanctions from some Russian companies, including critically important ones.

