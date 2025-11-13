US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio

$42.010.06
November 12, 03:53 PM • 20024 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 47537 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
November 12, 02:21 PM • 44240 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
November 12, 01:55 PM • 47570 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
November 12, 01:38 PM • 45552 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
November 12, 12:03 PM • 41852 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 57809 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 62871 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 82354 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 131885 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Popular news
Former Georgian Prime Minister Gakharia faces 13 years in prison for brutal suppression of ralliesNovember 12, 02:50 PM • 9416 views
A former lecturer at a Kharkiv university developed drawings for Russia to create "Geraniums" – he was served with a notice of suspicionNovember 12, 03:34 PM • 14076 views
US Democrats release Epstein documents: Trump 'knew about the girls'November 12, 03:49 PM • 10402 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 20236 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhoto08:00 PM • 10534 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 48446 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 67435 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhotoNovember 12, 11:09 AM • 44690 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 65030 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 131885 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhoto08:00 PM • 10803 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 20513 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 22282 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 61524 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 61742 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

The US remains steadfast in working with partners to encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine. This was confirmed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio after a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha at the G7 meeting in Canada.

US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio

The United States of America remains steadfast in cooperating with partners to encourage Russia to take diplomatic action and directly engage with Ukraine to achieve a strong and lasting peace. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio following a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha at the G7 meeting in Canada, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the parties discussed ways to strengthen Ukraine's defense and end "this bloody conflict."

We are negotiating with them on defensive weapons so that they can protect their network. And we are constantly holding technical negotiations on the specific equipment they need.

- said Rubio during a conversation with journalists.

He added that the United States does not impose sanctions against Russia just to announce them; instead, Washington is working to ensure that the restrictions actually work.

Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with US Secretary of State Mark Rubio at the G7 meeting in Canada. They discussed the situation on the battlefield, peace initiatives, and strengthening Ukraine's defense and energy resilience.

G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers13.11.25, 01:58 • 392 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Marco Rubio
Canada
United States
Ukraine