US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio

The United States of America remains steadfast in cooperating with partners to encourage Russia to take diplomatic action and directly engage with Ukraine to achieve a strong and lasting peace. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio following a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha at the G7 meeting in Canada, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the parties discussed ways to strengthen Ukraine's defense and end "this bloody conflict."

We are negotiating with them on defensive weapons so that they can protect their network. And we are constantly holding technical negotiations on the specific equipment they need. - said Rubio during a conversation with journalists.

He added that the United States does not impose sanctions against Russia just to announce them; instead, Washington is working to ensure that the restrictions actually work.

Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with US Secretary of State Mark Rubio at the G7 meeting in Canada. They discussed the situation on the battlefield, peace initiatives, and strengthening Ukraine's defense and energy resilience.

