G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 388 views

The foreign ministers of the G7 countries have agreed to intensify economic pressure on Russia to end its aggression against Ukraine. They are also considering additional sanctions and the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers

Members of the Group of Seven (G7) have agreed to increase economic pressure on Russia to force it to stop its aggression against Ukraine. This was stated in a joint statement by the G7 foreign ministers, published by the Canadian government, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the current line of contact should become the starting point for negotiations.

We reiterated the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire. We agreed that the current line of contact should be the starting point for negotiations. We remain committed to the principle that international borders should not be changed by force.

- the statement of the G7 foreign ministers says.

US 'Stalling' G7 Plan on Frozen Russian Assets: Bloomberg Reveals Reason20.10.25, 20:50 • 3650 views

The signatories also indicate that the participating states are considering additional sanctions against organizations that help finance Russia's military actions.

We are increasing economic pressure on Russia and exploring the possibility of imposing measures against states and institutions that help finance its war efforts.

- the G7 foreign ministers noted.

They also confirmed that they are considering further use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine and its defense needs.

"We confirm that discussions are ongoing regarding various financial mechanisms, including the further use of frozen Russian sovereign funds in our jurisdictions, to jointly support Ukraine," the statement says.

Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with US Secretary of State Mark Rubio at the G7 meeting in Canada. They discussed the situation on the battlefield, peace initiatives, and strengthening Ukraine's defense and energy resilience.

G7 will support Ukraine in restoring infrastructure and air defense amid Russian attacks31.10.25, 14:49 • 2228 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Ukraine