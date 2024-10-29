US warns Georgia of consequences if government direction does not change
The U.S. State Department has called on the Georgian authorities to return to the Euro-Atlantic path and stop anti-democratic actions. Washington does not rule out further consequences if the direction of the Georgian government does not change.
According to him, Washington joins calls by international and local observers to "fully investigate all reports of election-related violations" and calls for "respect for fundamental freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly.
"We encourage the Georgian government to consider the desired relationship with the Euro-Atlantic community, rather than reinforcing policies praised by authoritarians. More than 80 percent of Georgian citizens want to see the country integrated into the EU and NATO. Georgia's constitution-proposed and supported by the current ruling party-envisages the pursuit of this membership-membership in these Euro-Atlantic institutions. All parties have campaigned in support of this goal, but the ruling party has taken measures that are not in line with this course," Miller said.
The State Department spokesperson emphasized that "the government of Georgia can recommit to a democratic Euro-Atlantic trajectory by respecting the rule of law, addressing flaws in its electoral process, withdrawing and repealing anti-democratic legislation, and making significant efforts to address outstanding EU accession recommendations.
"This year we have consistently called on the Georgian government to stop its anti-democratic actions and return to the Euro-Atlantic path. We do not rule out further consequences if the direction of the Georgian government does not change," Miller said.
