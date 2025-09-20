US wants to sell Israel $6 billion worth of weapons - WSJ

The administration of US President Donald Trump has asked Congress to approve the sale of nearly $6 billion worth of weapons to Israel. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing sources in the US government, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the proposal includes the sale of 30 AH-64 Apache helicopters worth $3.8 billion, which will almost double Israel's current inventory.

The administration is also seeking approval for a $1.9 billion deal for 3,250 infantry fighting vehicles for the Israeli army. - the publication writes.

It is indicated that the weapons will not be delivered for two to three years.

The Times of Israel, in turn, adds that these "massive sales" come as US plans to broker an end to the nearly two-year war between Israel and Hamas have stalled, and Israel's strike on Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital Doha has drawn widespread condemnation among US allies in the Middle East.

Recall

The United States of America vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that demanded an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. The US explained its position by saying that the resolution did not condemn Hamas harshly enough.

European Commission proposes sanctions against Israeli ministers and settlers over Middle East violence