US wants to sell Israel $6 billion worth of weapons - WSJ

September 19, 06:48 PM
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
Publications
Exclusives
In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone hit a civilian car: a couple died
Occupiers send wounded soldiers to identify positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: those who refuse are threatened with execution
Holocaust survivor: 89-year-old Ukrainian woman killed in US nursing home
Bus with Hasidim involved in accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway - social media
The situation in Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv region, is critical: Russians are mining the village and blocking evacuation - MVA
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debut
US wants to sell Israel $6 billion worth of weapons - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

The administration of US President Donald Trump has asked Congress to approve the sale of nearly $6 billion worth of weapons to Israel. The proposal includes 30 AH-64 Apache helicopters and 3,250 infantry fighting vehicles.

US wants to sell Israel $6 billion worth of weapons - WSJ

The administration of US President Donald Trump has asked Congress to approve the sale of nearly $6 billion worth of weapons to Israel. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing sources in the US government, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the proposal includes the sale of 30 AH-64 Apache helicopters worth $3.8 billion, which will almost double Israel's current inventory.

The administration is also seeking approval for a $1.9 billion deal for 3,250 infantry fighting vehicles for the Israeli army.

- the publication writes.

It is indicated that the weapons will not be delivered for two to three years.

The Times of Israel, in turn, adds that these "massive sales" come as US plans to broker an end to the nearly two-year war between Israel and Hamas have stalled, and Israel's strike on Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital Doha has drawn widespread condemnation among US allies in the Middle East.

Recall

The United States of America vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that demanded an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. The US explained its position by saying that the resolution did not condemn Hamas harshly enough.

European Commission proposes sanctions against Israeli ministers and settlers over Middle East violence

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Israel
Donald Trump
United States
Gaza Strip