US vetoes UN resolution on Gaza ceasefire: reason named

The United States of America vetoed a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Washington Post.

It is noted that the US representatives explained their position by stating that the resolution did not condemn Hamas harshly enough.

The US veto of this resolution will not come as a surprise. It does not condemn Hamas and does not recognize Israel's right to self-defense, and it also falsely legitimizes false narratives that benefit Hamas, which, unfortunately, have found support in this council. — said US State Department representative Morgan Ortagus before the vote.

She added that other council members "ignored" US warnings about "unacceptable" wording and instead took "result-oriented actions aimed at obtaining a veto."

The publication indicates that the resolution describes the situation in Gaza as "catastrophic" and demands that Israel immediately lift all restrictions on the delivery of humanitarian aid to 2.1 million Palestinians. The other 14 members of the UN Security Council voted in favor of the resolution.

