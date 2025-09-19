$41.190.02
US vetoes UN resolution on Gaza ceasefire: reason named

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

The United States of America vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that demanded an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. The US explained its position by stating that the resolution did not condemn Hamas harshly enough.

US vetoes UN resolution on Gaza ceasefire: reason named

The United States of America vetoed a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Washington Post.

Details

It is noted that the US representatives explained their position by stating that the resolution did not condemn Hamas harshly enough.

The US veto of this resolution will not come as a surprise. It does not condemn Hamas and does not recognize Israel's right to self-defense, and it also falsely legitimizes false narratives that benefit Hamas, which, unfortunately, have found support in this council.

— said US State Department representative Morgan Ortagus before the vote.

She added that other council members "ignored" US warnings about "unacceptable" wording and instead took "result-oriented actions aimed at obtaining a veto."

The publication indicates that the resolution describes the situation in Gaza as "catastrophic" and demands that Israel immediately lift all restrictions on the delivery of humanitarian aid to 2.1 million Palestinians. The other 14 members of the UN Security Council voted in favor of the resolution.

Recall

On September 16, Israeli forces launched massive strikes on Gaza City, killing and wounding dozens of people. The operation's goal was to destroy Hamas infrastructure and free hostages, while international diplomats warned of limited time for a peaceful settlement.

Israeli forces began a ground offensive on Gaza City with the aim of destroying Hamas, which is a new escalation of the conflict. The operation began after Netanyahu's meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who supported a swift end to the offensive.

European Commission proposes to restrict trade with Israel due to humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip10.09.25, 15:10 • 3645 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations Security Council
Israel
United States
Gaza Strip