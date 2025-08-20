US Treasury Secretary accused India of profiting from Russian oil purchases

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
August 19, 09:51 PM • 8302 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 103412 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 92868 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 89821 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 36085 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 99821 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 74371 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 87099 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 104183 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 80677 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
64%
747mm
Popular news
Hungary stated that the Druzhba oil pipeline has resumed operation and warned Ukraine against repeated attacks.PhotoAugust 19, 09:28 PM • 4190 views
Zelenskyy changed his style for the meeting with Trump: the black suit became a "talisman of happiness" and "hope for peace"August 19, 10:02 PM • 10204 views
Protected lands in Volyn "went under the hammer" for a pittance: SBI exposed a top official of DerzhheokadastrAugust 19, 10:19 PM • 4946 views
Occupiers intensified filtration in Crimea under the guise of migration checks - CNSAugust 20, 12:13 AM • 8820 views
Appeasement Policy Will Not Bring Trump a Nobel Peace Prize - Senator Blumenthal02:28 AM • 10736 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 103409 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 92864 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 89818 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhotoAugust 19, 11:20 AM • 71070 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on UkraineAugust 19, 10:33 AM • 56299 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Karoline Leavitt
Yulia Svyrydenko
Alexander Van der Bellen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Germany
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhotoAugust 19, 05:03 PM • 19694 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 55421 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 118719 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 70105 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 125922 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cruise missile
Elections
KAB-500
KAB-250

US Treasury Secretary accused India of profiting from Russian oil purchases

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1660 views

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused India of profiting from Russian oil purchases during the war in Ukraine. He noted that the share of Russian oil in India's imports increased from less than 1% to 42%.

US Treasury Secretary accused India of profiting from Russian oil purchases

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday accused India of profiting from sharply increased purchases of Russian oil during the war in Ukraine, stating that Washington considers this situation unacceptable, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

In an interview with CNBC, Bessent stated that Russian oil now accounts for 42% of India's total oil purchases, compared to less than 1% before the war, and compared this to long-time buyer China, whose purchases of Russian oil increased from 13% to 16%.

"India is simply profiting. They are reselling. What I would call Indian arbitrage – buying cheap Russian oil, reselling it as a product that just appeared during the war – is unacceptable," he said.

- Bessent said.

This month, US President Donald Trump announced an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods as punishment for New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil, bringing the total additional duties announced since he took office to 50%.

Trump signed a decree introducing a 25% tariff for India for purchasing Russian oil06.08.25, 17:18 • 9009 views

Trump believes that Indian tariffs are increasing pressure on Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to agree to work towards ending the war in Ukraine, but has not imposed similar tariffs on China for its purchases of Russian oil.

Trump said he has no immediate plans to punish China for buying Russian oil16.08.25, 07:39 • 4211 views

When asked about the Trump administration's failure to impose similar tariffs on China, Bessent replied that the situation was "completely different," given that Beijing was a long-time buyer and was not involved in the "arbitrage" that India was carrying out.

China increased purchases of Russian oil amid Trump's threats to India - Bloomberg19.08.25, 12:33 • 2980 views

Relations between the US and India have been strained by Trump's tariffs after months of predictions by the US president and other officials that they were close to reaching an agreement with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on a trade deal that would lower the tariff rate.

India on Tuesday temporarily suspended an 11% import duty on cotton until September 30, which is seen as a signal to Washington that New Delhi is ready to consider US concerns about agricultural tariffs.

This came after the sudden cancellation of a planned visit by US trade negotiators to New Delhi from August 25 to 29.

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Oil
Scott Bessent
United States Department of the Treasury
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
India
China
United States
Ukraine