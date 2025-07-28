US to spend almost $1 billion on upgrading Boeing 747-8 for Trump - NYT

The United States government has allocated almost a billion dollars for the upgrade of a Boeing 747-8, which will be used by President Donald Trump. The aircraft was provided by Qatar as part of an intergovernmental agreement, reports The New York Times, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, $934 million will be allocated for the aircraft's conversion from the budget of the Sentinel nuclear program, which involves updating the infrastructure for launching ground-based intercontinental ballistic missiles. The Boeing 747-8 itself is estimated at approximately $400 million, making it the most expensive aircraft ever transferred to an American president.

This refers to the so-called "flying palace" – a luxurious airliner that was previously discussed as a gift from the Qatari royal family. However, the country's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, clarified that the aircraft is being transferred not personally to Trump, but to the USA. According to him, this is part of an official intergovernmental agreement.

It is expected that after the reconstruction is completed, the aircraft will serve as the presidential plane - Air Force One - during Trump's new term.

Addition

