US to spend almost $1 billion on upgrading Boeing 747-8 for Trump - NYT

$41.780.01
48.980.12
ukenru
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
Exclusive
08:08 AM • 366 views
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
06:09 AM • 9248 views
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
July 27, 02:42 PM • 50448 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Exclusive
July 27, 10:16 AM • 91981 views
Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio
July 27, 06:57 AM • 67420 views
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
July 26, 05:25 PM • 65514 views
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 06:52 AM • 70426 views
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 25, 06:39 PM • 60317 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 79337 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 216716 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2.2m/s
77%
745mm
Popular news
Kovalenko: There will be no classic World War IIIJuly 28, 12:09 AM • 13788 views
People's Deputy Rushchyshyn was laid to rest in Lviv regionJuly 28, 12:38 AM • 26805 views
Attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to eight, including a childJuly 28, 02:03 AM • 22740 views
Kropyvnytskyi survived a night drone attack: what is known02:32 AM • 26745 views
Russian missile strike on Ukraine on July 28: Poland had to scramble fighter jets03:03 AM • 39521 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 216711 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 148516 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 192200 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 162742 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 182671 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Vitali Klitschko
Pam Bondi
Barack Obama
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Germany
North Korea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 50442 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 29136 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 31792 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 29421 views
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flagJuly 26, 06:28 AM • 29681 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
The Washington Post
Kh-101
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

US to spend almost $1 billion on upgrading Boeing 747-8 for Trump - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 906 views

The US government has budgeted $934 million for the upgrade of a Boeing 747-8, provided by Qatar, which will be used by President Donald Trump. The aircraft, valued at $400 million, will become the most expensive aircraft ever transferred to a US president.

US to spend almost $1 billion on upgrading Boeing 747-8 for Trump - NYT

The United States government has allocated almost a billion dollars for the upgrade of a Boeing 747-8, which will be used by President Donald Trump. The aircraft was provided by Qatar as part of an intergovernmental agreement, reports The New York Times, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, $934 million will be allocated for the aircraft's conversion from the budget of the Sentinel nuclear program, which involves updating the infrastructure for launching ground-based intercontinental ballistic missiles. The Boeing 747-8 itself is estimated at approximately $400 million, making it the most expensive aircraft ever transferred to an American president.

This refers to the so-called "flying palace" – a luxurious airliner that was previously discussed as a gift from the Qatari royal family. However, the country's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, clarified that the aircraft is being transferred not personally to Trump, but to the USA. According to him, this is part of an official intergovernmental agreement.

It is expected that after the reconstruction is completed, the aircraft will serve as the presidential plane - Air Force One - during Trump's new term.

Addition

Donald Trump suggests the possibility of a trilateral meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin. The US President believes that such a meeting should have taken place earlier.

A Florida judge rejected US President Donald Trump's request to unseal grand jury transcripts related to the trial of convicted sex offender financier Jeffrey Epstein. The Trump administration has faced accusations of a lack of transparency from the Department of Justice regarding investigations into the Epstein case.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Jeffrey Epstein
Air Force One
United States Department of Justice
The New York Times
Donald Trump
Qatar
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9