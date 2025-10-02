$41.220.08
48.300.14
ukenru
05:53 AM • 3480 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
05:30 AM • 10849 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
03:16 AM • 10970 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
October 1, 11:57 PM • 15573 views
Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - SyrskyiPhoto
October 1, 05:21 PM • 34396 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 43180 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM • 29809 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 50096 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
October 1, 10:38 AM • 25992 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
October 1, 09:34 AM • 23445 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2m/s
98%
756mm
Popular news
AFU cleared Nove Shakhove and pushed back the enemy in Donetsk region, Russia advanced in Zaporizhzhia region - DeepStatePhotoOctober 1, 09:27 PM • 12064 views
Russians in the temporarily occupied territories are switching pumping stations to draw water directly from reservoirsOctober 1, 11:36 PM • 3960 views
Combat medics gained simplified access to work in civilian medicine and a new specialty01:45 AM • 2828 views
In Bukovyna, premium French wine contraband worth almost 1.6 million was discoveredPhoto02:33 AM • 7944 views
Veterans will be able to apply for a combatant ID at the ASC: the government has changed the procedure03:06 AM • 7196 views
Publications
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto05:30 AM • 10852 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 43181 views
Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Stepan Chubenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: who he was and what happened to his killersPhotoOctober 1, 01:07 PM • 34430 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 50098 views
Drug prices are rising, trust is falling: why "Darnytsia" is losing the battle for the consumerOctober 1, 11:02 AM • 34377 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mette Frederiksen
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Copenhagen
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 41225 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 50182 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 33339 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 36313 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 46032 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Financial Times
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
IRIS-T

US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3484 views

The US will provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range missile strikes on Russian energy infrastructure. This comes as the Trump administration considers sending powerful weapons to Ukraine.

US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ

The US will provide Ukraine with intelligence data for missile strikes deep inside Russia, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources, UNN writes.

The US will provide Ukraine with intelligence data for long-range missile strikes on Russian energy infrastructure

- American officials said.

As noted, this became known amid reports that the administration of US President Donald Trump "is considering sending powerful weapons to Ukraine that could make more targets within Russia available for attack."

"President Trump recently signed an authorization for intelligence agencies and the Pentagon to assist Kyiv with strikes," the publication says.

According to these sources, "US officials are asking allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to provide similar support."

The expansion of intelligence sharing with Kyiv is another sign that Trump is stepping up support for Ukraine, as his efforts to advance peace talks have stalled, the publication notes.

US restricts access to intelligence on negotiations between Russia and Ukraine - CBS News22.08.25, 02:45 • 8296 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Electricity
NATO
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine