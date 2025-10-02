US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ

The US will provide Ukraine with intelligence data for missile strikes deep inside Russia, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources, UNN writes.

The US will provide Ukraine with intelligence data for long-range missile strikes on Russian energy infrastructure - American officials said.

As noted, this became known amid reports that the administration of US President Donald Trump "is considering sending powerful weapons to Ukraine that could make more targets within Russia available for attack."

"President Trump recently signed an authorization for intelligence agencies and the Pentagon to assist Kyiv with strikes," the publication says.

According to these sources, "US officials are asking allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to provide similar support."

The expansion of intelligence sharing with Kyiv is another sign that Trump is stepping up support for Ukraine, as his efforts to advance peace talks have stalled, the publication notes.

