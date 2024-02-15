US to launch hypersonic weapons tracking satellites into orbit

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 3692 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103793 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 131371 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131820 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173045 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170326 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277593 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178076 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167057 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148751 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 34122 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 97292 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 94473 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 101040 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 49189 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 3692 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277593 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245961 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 231142 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256555 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 14096 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 131372 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104340 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104441 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120686 views
US to launch hypersonic weapons tracking satellites into orbit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 136145 views

The US will launch 6 surveillance satellites into orbit, 2 of which will track hypersonic missiles and 4 of which will track fighter jets, the Pentagon announced.

The United States will launch hypersonic weapons tracking satellites into orbit. This information was disseminated by the Pentagon, UNN reports.

Details

The Missile Defense Agency and the Space Development Agency announced the upcoming launch of 6 satellites into Earth orbit

the agency said in a statement.

It is noted that two satellites will be equipped with devices that track hypersonic and ballistic missiles. The other four will be part of a fighter jet tracking system.

Context

Earlier, the American company SpaceX announced plans to de-orbitalize about 100 old satellites. These are early versions of spacecraft with design flaws. These measures are being taken to reduce the likelihood of possible equipment failure in the future.

SpaceX launches the first series of satellites with direct access to cellular communications04.01.24, 04:00 • 69791 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the WorldTechnologies
earthEarth
spacexSpaceX
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
united-statesUnited States

