US to launch hypersonic weapons tracking satellites into orbit

The United States will launch hypersonic weapons tracking satellites into orbit. This information was disseminated by the Pentagon, UNN reports.

Details

The Missile Defense Agency and the Space Development Agency announced the upcoming launch of 6 satellites into Earth orbit the agency said in a statement.

It is noted that two satellites will be equipped with devices that track hypersonic and ballistic missiles. The other four will be part of a fighter jet tracking system.

Context

Earlier, the American company SpaceX announced plans to de-orbitalize about 100 old satellites. These are early versions of spacecraft with design flaws. These measures are being taken to reduce the likelihood of possible equipment failure in the future.

