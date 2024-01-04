SpaceX launches the first series of satellites with direct access to cellular communications

SpaceX has launched a Falcon 9 rocket with the first set of Starlink satellites that can transmit phone signals from space directly to smartphones. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

The American wireless operator will use Starlink satellites owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX company to provide mobile users with network access in some parts of the United States.

Other wireless communication providers around the world, including Japan's KDDI, Australia's Optus, New Zealand's One NZ, and Canada's Rogers, will cooperate with SpaceX to launch the direct communication technology.

According to the telecommunications company T-Mobile, the direct communication service will initially start with text messaging, and in the coming years, audio and other data transmission will follow.

