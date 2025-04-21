$41.380.00
Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria
03:08 AM • 20002 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

02:26 AM • 39044 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

April 20, 09:16 PM • 25371 views

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

April 20, 02:07 PM • 31120 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 52159 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 68766 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 03:10 PM • 57968 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 67552 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 34143 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 27221 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

Tags
Authors
US Tariffs: Trump advises foreigners to "come and build in America"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1138 views

Trump said on social media that countries wanting to avoid US import tariffs should come and build in America. He calls this the easiest way for those seeking US customs policy liberalization.

US Tariffs: Trump advises foreigners to "come and build in America"

US President Donald Trump offers countries that want to get rid of import tariffs imposed by Washington to "come to America and build in America". He wrote about this on his social network Truth Social, UNN reports.

Details

According to Trump, many world leaders and business executives have approached him asking to cancel the new tariffs.

After our Independence Day announcement, it was good to see that the world knows we are serious, because we are

- emphasized the White House head.

He emphasized that countries wishing for liberalization of customs policy from the United States must "correct the mistakes of decades of abuse"

"But it will not be easy for them. We must restore the prosperity of our Great Country and ensure true reciprocity. But for those looking for the easiest way: come to America and build in America!" - Trump summarized.

Recall

China's Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng called on Washington to stop the trade war. At the same time, he noted that China is "ready to respond to the escalation of the trade war."

Earlier, the acting President of South Korea Han Duck-soo reported that his country does not plan to "resist" the US customs policy. According to him, it is all due to a "historical sense of duty" to America.

Boeing 737 MAX aircraft heading to China returned to the US due to Trump's tariffs - Media21.04.25, 00:39 • 17254 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
Donald Trump
South Korea
China
United States
