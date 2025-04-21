US Tariffs: Trump advises foreigners to "come and build in America"

US President Donald Trump offers countries that want to get rid of import tariffs imposed by Washington to "come to America and build in America". He wrote about this on his social network Truth Social, UNN reports.

Details

According to Trump, many world leaders and business executives have approached him asking to cancel the new tariffs.

After our Independence Day announcement, it was good to see that the world knows we are serious, because we are - emphasized the White House head.

He emphasized that countries wishing for liberalization of customs policy from the United States must "correct the mistakes of decades of abuse"

"But it will not be easy for them. We must restore the prosperity of our Great Country and ensure true reciprocity. But for those looking for the easiest way: come to America and build in America!" - Trump summarized.

Recall

China's Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng called on Washington to stop the trade war. At the same time, he noted that China is "ready to respond to the escalation of the trade war."

Earlier, the acting President of South Korea Han Duck-soo reported that his country does not plan to "resist" the US customs policy. According to him, it is all due to a "historical sense of duty" to America.

