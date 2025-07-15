US Supreme Court allowed Trump to disband the Department of Education

The US Supreme Court on July 14 overturned restrictions that prevented President Donald Trump's administration from disbanding the Department of Education. This is part of the White House's plan to reduce the federal government's role in education in favor of greater state control. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the US Supreme Court overturned the judge's decision to reinstate almost 1,400 employees affected by mass layoffs in the ministry and block the transfer of key functions to other federal agencies. Three liberal judges disagreed with this decision.

The court's decision allows the administration to dismiss department employees and transfer its key functions to other federal agencies. Previously, a federal court blocked these steps and ordered the reinstatement of about 1,400 employees who were subject to mass layoffs.

The Trump administration insists that it wants to transfer some functions, including the management of $1.6 trillion in student loans, to the Small Business Administration, and special education services to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Although the department can only be officially liquidated through Congress, Education Secretary Linda McMahon has already announced plans to halve the department's staff from the level it was at when Trump came to power. She called the Supreme Court's decision "a significant victory for students and families."

Opponents of the decision, including the organization Democracy Forward, called it a "devastating blow" to the promise of public education for all children. They warn that mass layoffs could delay federal aid to low-income schools and students with special needs and undermine efforts to combat discrimination in educational institutions.

