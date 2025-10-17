US supports new IMF program and EU initiative on "reparation loan" for Ukraine - European Commissioner

The United States supports the IMF's new lending program for Ukraine and the European Union's initiative to provide Ukraine with a loan based on Russian central bank assets blocked in the West, European Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday, writes UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Dombrovskis, who is responsible for the economic policy of the 27 EU countries, met with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday to discuss support for Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington, Dombrovskis said that the US does not yet have a clear position on joining the EU's "reparations loan" project.

"Currently, there is constructive interaction from the American side on issues related to supporting Ukraine," Dombrovskis said.

"The US generally supports and welcomes our initiative on a reparations loan," he added.

