US strikes military targets in Yemen in self-defense
Kyiv • UNN
The United States strikes at Houthi-controlled facilities in Yemen, destroying three anti-ship cruise missiles, an underwater and a surface drone.
As part of self-defense measures, America has attacked Houthi controlled facilities in Yemen. This is reported by CENTCOM, UNN reports.
The United States carried out five strikes on targets in the areas of Yemen controlled by the Iranian-backed Houthis. These actions were taken in self-defense.
According to the Central Command (CENTCOM), three mobile anti-ship cruise missiles, an underwater vehicle (UUV) and a surface unmanned aerial vehicle (USV) were successfully struck.
CENTCOM indicates that this was the first known use of an underwater drone by the Houthis since the October 23 attack.
