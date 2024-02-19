US strikes military targets in Yemen in self-defense

As part of self-defense measures, America has attacked Houthi controlled facilities in Yemen. This is reported by CENTCOM, UNN reports.

The United States carried out five strikes on targets in the areas of Yemen controlled by the Iranian-backed Houthis. These actions were taken in self-defense.

According to the Central Command (CENTCOM), three mobile anti-ship cruise missiles, an underwater vehicle (UUV) and a surface unmanned aerial vehicle (USV) were successfully struck.

CENTCOM indicates that this was the first known use of an underwater drone by the Houthis since the October 23 attack.

