US strikes at Houthis' military equipment in Yemen
Kyiv • UNN
The U.S. military struck Houthi military equipment, including unmanned surface ships and anti-ship cruise missiles in Yemen, which posed a threat to U.S. and commercial vessels in the Red Sea.
On Thursday, the U.S. military launched seven strikes on Houthi military equipment in Yemen, according to the U.S. Central Command, UNN reports .
Details
On February 8, between 14.00 and 18.00 GMT, the US Central Command forces, in self-defense, launched seven strikes against four unmanned Houthi surface ships and seven anti-ship cruise missiles that were prepared to be launched at ships in the Red Sea
According to the command, the missiles posed a threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region.
