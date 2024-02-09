ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
US strikes at Houthis' military equipment in Yemen

US strikes at Houthis' military equipment in Yemen

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28336 views

The U.S. military struck Houthi military equipment, including unmanned surface ships and anti-ship cruise missiles in Yemen, which posed a threat to U.S. and commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

On Thursday, the U.S. military launched seven strikes on Houthi military equipment in Yemen, according to the U.S. Central Command, UNN reports .

Details

On February 8, between 14.00 and 18.00 GMT, the US Central Command forces, in self-defense, launched seven strikes against four unmanned Houthi surface ships and seven anti-ship cruise missiles that were prepared to be launched at ships in the Red Sea

the statement said.

According to the command, the missiles posed a threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
united-states-navyUnited States Navy
united-states-central-commandUnited States Central Command
red-seaRed Sea
united-statesUnited States
yemenYemen

Contact us about advertising