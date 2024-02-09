US strikes at Houthis' military equipment in Yemen

On Thursday, the U.S. military launched seven strikes on Houthi military equipment in Yemen, according to the U.S. Central Command, UNN reports .

Details

On February 8, between 14.00 and 18.00 GMT, the US Central Command forces, in self-defense, launched seven strikes against four unmanned Houthi surface ships and seven anti-ship cruise missiles that were prepared to be launched at ships in the Red Sea the statement said.

According to the command, the missiles posed a threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region.

