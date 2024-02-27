US strikes Houthi surface drones in Yemen

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported repelling attacks by Yemeni Houthis. The command's post on social networking site X says that the US military shot down three unmanned surface ships, two anti-ship cruise missiles and one UAV, UNN reports .

Details

According to the report, these targets were hit between 16:45 and 23:45 local time on February 26. According to the US military, the surface ships and missiles were being prepared for launch in Yemen, and the UAV was destroyed over the Red Sea.

AddendumAddendum

The shelling of commercial vessels and warships by Yemeni Houthis increased in December 2023 amid the war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.

Since January, the United States and the United Kingdom have repeatedly struck targets in Yemen. The last strike was conducted on February 25, when eight targets were hit: underground weapons depots, missile depots, unmanned aerial vehicles, air defense systems, radars, and a helicopter.

US launches fourth strike against Houthis in Yemen in less than a week