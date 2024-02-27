$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US strikes Houthi surface drones in Yemen

Kyiv • UNN

The U.S. military reported the destruction of three unmanned surface ships, two anti-ship cruise missiles, and one drone that were preparing to launch an attack from Yemen on February 26.

US strikes Houthi surface drones in Yemen

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported repelling attacks by Yemeni Houthis. The command's post on social networking site X says that the US military shot down three unmanned surface ships, two anti-ship cruise missiles and one UAV, UNN reports .

Details

According to the report, these targets were hit between 16:45 and 23:45 local time on February 26. According to the US military, the surface ships and missiles were being prepared for launch in Yemen, and the UAV was destroyed over the Red Sea.

AddendumAddendum

The shelling of commercial vessels and warships by Yemeni Houthis increased in December 2023 amid the war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.

Since January, the United States and the United Kingdom have repeatedly struck targets in Yemen. The last strike was conducted on February 25, when eight targets were hit: underground weapons depots, missile depots, unmanned aerial vehicles, air defense systems, radars, and a helicopter.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
United States Central Command
Red Sea
United Kingdom
United States
Yemen
Unmanned aerial vehicle
