US launches fourth strike against Houthis in Yemen in less than a week

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 286 views

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 17207 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 18357 views

Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 24285 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 109635 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116732 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147927 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142687 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179126 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172779 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 59884 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 70116 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 98461 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 59301 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 34284 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 17207 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 109635 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 288078 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 254901 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 239901 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 242 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 98367 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 147923 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108729 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108580 views
US launches fourth strike against Houthis in Yemen in less than a week

US launches fourth strike against Houthis in Yemen in less than a week

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23820 views

The United States conducted another series of strikes against the Houthis in Yemen, the fourth attack in less than a week.

The United States has launched another series of strikes against the Houthis in Yemen, according to three US officials who told CNN and US Central Command, marking the fourth time the US has struck the Iranian-backed group in less than a week, UNN reports.

Details

"Central Command forces struck 14 Iranian-backed Houthi missiles," reads a statement by CENTCOM on the evening of January 17 on social network X.

According to CNN, citing two US officials, the Tomahawk missiles were launched from US Navy surface ships and the Florida guided missile submarine.

According to CENTCOM, the missiles were "loaded for launch in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen" and posed an "immediate threat" to commercial vessels and US Navy ships. The missiles could have been launched "at any time," and the United States took action in accordance with the "inherent right and obligation to protect" American assets, the statement said.

"We will continue to take action to protect the lives of innocent mariners and will always protect our people," said General Michael "Eric" Kurilla, commander of U.S. Central Command.

Addendum

The U.S. strikes, CNN notes, are the latest in a series of actions against the Houthis, following significant US-led strikes last week with the UK and backed by several other allies. They come amid rising tensions in the Middle East and fears that the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza could spread to the region.

The new strikes came on the same day that the United States designated the Houthis as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

A few hours earlier, the Houthis attacked a U.S.-owned and operated ship for the second time in a week. According to the U.S. Central Command, an Iranian-backed rebel group used an attack drone to attack the Genco Picardy in the Gulf of Aden. No one was injured on board the commercial vessel, the Central Command said in a statement. The ship sustained some damage but was able to continue its journey.

On Monday, the Houthis hit another US-owned and operated ship with an anti-ship ballistic missile, apparently the first such successful attack on a US facility since the group attacked international shipping lanes in mid-November, CNN reports.

A U.S. official earlier told CNN that last week's strikes destroyed about a third of the Houthis' total offensive capabilities.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

