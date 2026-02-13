$42.990.04
US steps up pressure on Ukraine for a deal ahead of elections - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Ukrainian officials say the Trump administration is pressuring them to make concessions to Russia. Zelensky expresses disappointment that the US is pressuring Kyiv more than Moscow.

US steps up pressure on Ukraine for a deal ahead of elections - NYT

Ukrainian authorities say the US is increasing pressure to reach a deal ahead of the midterm elections. This is reported by UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

According to the publication, Ukrainian officials say the Trump administration is increasing pressure on them to make concessions to Russia in order to end the war by early summer. This comes amid a new round of negotiations scheduled for next week.

At the same time, Ukraine is trying to strike a balance between satisfying American expectations and avoiding what it considers unacceptable compromises on territory and other issues. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed frustration that the United States is pressuring Kyiv more than Moscow to make concessions. But he has also made it clear that Ukraine must do everything possible to keep the Trump administration involved in the process.

Zelenskyy also noted that the US desire to end the war by June is dictated by the American political calendar. According to him, with the midterm elections approaching, the Trump administration is likely to stop paying the same attention to Ukraine.

We want the war to end in a way that satisfies the US and the Ukrainian people. Even compromises must be fair. I would very much like us to sign security guarantees first, and then other documents.

- said the President of Ukraine.

Recall

US President Donald Trump may withdraw from negotiations on ending the war between Ukraine and Russia. This could happen before the US congressional election season.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
War in Ukraine
The New York Times
United States Congress
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv