US State Department urged Americans to be extra cautious abroad

The United States Department of State has issued a "worldwide caution," urging American citizens to exercise increased vigilance abroad due to the escalating situation in the Middle East. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the US State Department.

The conflict between Israel and Iran has led to travel disruptions and periodic airspace closures in the Middle East. There is a possibility of demonstrations targeting US citizens and interests abroad - the statement says.

"The Department of State advises U.S. citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution," the agency emphasized.

Recall

The United States of America announced an urgent evacuation of non-essential personnel and family members of diplomats from Lebanon. This comes amid regional events and rising tensions after US airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

On the night of June 22, the United States of America attacked Iran's nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. According to US President Donald Trump, the operation was completed, and all aircraft left Iranian airspace.

