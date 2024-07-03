US State Department responds to Orban's proposal regarding war

The United States has made it clear to partners and allies around the world that any country that has influence or plays a role should make every effort to ensure Russia's complete withdrawal from Ukraine. This is how Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State Vedant Patel commented on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's proposal for war during a briefing on July 2, UNN reports.

Details

When asked about Orban's proposal during his visit to Kyiv to "consider a ceasefire to speed up the end of the war" and whether this indicates a split in NATO, the US State Department spokesman referred to the Hungarian authorities for "some context or clarity they want on Mr. Orban's comments.

"We and the NATO Alliance have made it clear that there is really only one solution here - the Russian Federation will simply leave the territory of Ukraine. We have long felt that this is once again just another example of Russia acting as an aggressor, encroaching on Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and putting the UN Charter on the back burner," Patel said.

I leave it to the respective countries to speak about their policies, but we have made it clear to partners and allies around the world that any country that has influence or a role to play should make every effort to ensure that Russia withdraws from Ukraine completely - said the State Department spokesman.

