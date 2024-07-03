US State Department responds to Orban's proposal regarding war

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 79290 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 88046 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 107561 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 182609 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 227707 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 140144 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 367010 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181318 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149397 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197790 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 79290 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 73724 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 88046 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 88096 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 107561 views
US State Department responds to Orban's proposal regarding war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98611 views

The United States has made it clear to partners and allies that any country with influence should make efforts to ensure the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, the State Department said, commenting on Hungarian Prime Minister Orban's ceasefire proposal.

US State Department responds to Orban's proposal regarding war

The United States has made it clear to partners and allies around the world that any country that has influence or plays a role should make every effort to ensure Russia's complete withdrawal from Ukraine. This is how Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State Vedant Patel commented on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's proposal for war during a briefing on July 2, UNN reports.

Details

When asked about Orban's proposal during his visit to Kyiv to "consider a ceasefire to speed up the end of the war" and whether this indicates a split in NATO, the US State Department spokesman referred to the Hungarian authorities for "some context or clarity they want on Mr. Orban's comments.

"We and the NATO Alliance have made it clear that there is really only one solution here - the Russian Federation will simply leave the territory of Ukraine. We have long felt that this is once again just another example of Russia acting as an aggressor, encroaching on Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and putting the UN Charter on the back burner," Patel said.

I leave it to the respective countries to speak about their policies, but we have made it clear to partners and allies around the world that any country that has influence or a role to play should make every effort to ensure that Russia withdraws from Ukraine completely

- said the State Department spokesman.

Orban asks Zelensky to consider ceasefire and start negotiations02.07.24, 15:12 • 25001 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
