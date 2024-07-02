Orban asks Zelensky to consider ceasefire and start negotiations

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 49989 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 56434 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 79683 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 166357 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 212974 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 131775 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 361434 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180069 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148744 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197495 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.3m/s
44%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 29548 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 41972 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 48898 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 59312 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 43605 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 49990 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 44572 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 56434 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 60249 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 79683 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 3174 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 11322 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 32823 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 34795 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 47950 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Orban asks Zelensky to consider ceasefire and start negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25001 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to consider a ceasefire and start negotiations to speed up the peace process.

Orban asks Zelensky to consider ceasefire and start negotiations

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has asked President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to consider whether it is possible to cease fire and start negotiations. Orban said this during a joint press conference with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, an UNN correspondent reports .

The war you are living in now has a very intense impact on the security of Europe. We very much appreciate all the initiatives of Mr. President Zelenskyy to achieve peace. I told Mr. President that these initiatives will take a long time because the rules of international diplomacy make them very complicated. I asked Mr. President to think about whether it is possible to take a slightly different approach, to take a break, to cease fire and then start negotiations, because a ceasefire could accelerate the pace of these negotiations

- Orban said.

He also said that he would prepare a report to the EU prime ministers about today's meeting.

Addendum

Zelenskyy has repeatedly stated that a ceasefire would only benefit Russia.

Zelensky noted that the Russians always need a pause, a ceasefire is the best option for them to prepare even more and then take some more steps.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the head of the Presidential Office, said that the partner countries understand that the offer of "territory in exchange for a ceasefire" is impossible today, which is a good sign. They are clearly stating that this is not an adequate country that can definitely not return to the framework of international law.

Zelensky explained which model and in which areas can be used to find solutions to the Russian Federation30.06.24, 18:10 • 52112 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
European Union
Mykhailo Podolyak
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orban
Kyiv
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40