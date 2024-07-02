Orban asks Zelensky to consider ceasefire and start negotiations

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has asked President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to consider whether it is possible to cease fire and start negotiations. Orban said this during a joint press conference with Zelenskyy in Kyiv, an UNN correspondent reports .

The war you are living in now has a very intense impact on the security of Europe. We very much appreciate all the initiatives of Mr. President Zelenskyy to achieve peace. I told Mr. President that these initiatives will take a long time because the rules of international diplomacy make them very complicated. I asked Mr. President to think about whether it is possible to take a slightly different approach, to take a break, to cease fire and then start negotiations, because a ceasefire could accelerate the pace of these negotiations - Orban said.

He also said that he would prepare a report to the EU prime ministers about today's meeting.

Addendum

Zelenskyy has repeatedly stated that a ceasefire would only benefit Russia.

Zelensky noted that the Russians always need a pause, a ceasefire is the best option for them to prepare even more and then take some more steps.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the head of the Presidential Office, said that the partner countries understand that the offer of "territory in exchange for a ceasefire" is impossible today, which is a good sign. They are clearly stating that this is not an adequate country that can definitely not return to the framework of international law.

Zelensky explained which model and in which areas can be used to find solutions to the Russian Federation