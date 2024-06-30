Zelensky explained which model and in which areas can be used to find solutions to the Russian Federation

So far, only one model can be used to find solutions with Russia on territorial integrity, energy and free navigation, based on the example of the grain corridor, when Turkey and the UN signed an agreement separately with Russia and Ukraine. This was stated in an interview by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Trudy Rubin, a columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Asked whether it was possible under any possible circumstances for Ukraine to hold talks with Putin, Zelenskyy replied:

"Ukraine can find a model in which solutions can be found according to relevant documents, steps, and modalities. Such a model was first applied on the example of the grain corridor, when Ukraine negotiated not with the blocking hand of Russia, but we negotiated with the UN and Turkey. They, in turn, took the responsibility to negotiate with us in a trilateral agreement, and then sign the corresponding agreement with the Russian side. Yes, it worked, two mirror agreements between the UN and Turkey, and a separate agreement with Russia."

He noted that the grain corridor had been working for quite some time.

"And in the same way, in territorial integrity, in energy and in free navigation, a corresponding model can be used, when countries from different continents, their representatives prepare a solution to a particular crisis, and then, if this document suits Ukraine, it should be discussed with representatives of the Russian Federation. So far, we have only such a model," Zelensky explained.

Addendum

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said that at the second Peace Summit, Russia may present a common vision of peace, but will not sign an agreement "a la Minsk.