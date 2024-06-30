Zelensky explained which model and in which areas can be used to find solutions to the Russian Federation

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 82108 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 91116 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 110298 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 184108 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 229038 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 140873 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 367499 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181405 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149445 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197802 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 58944 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 66828 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 89400 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 75064 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 24822 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 82180 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 76640 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 91189 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 90884 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 110365 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 1224 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 10183 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11924 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16113 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37187 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Zelensky explained which model and in which areas can be used to find solutions to the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52112 views

Zelenskyy explained that the only model that can be used so far to find solutions with Russia on territorial integrity, energy, and free navigation is the example of the grain corridor, where Turkey and the UN signed separate agreements with Russia and Ukraine.

Zelensky explained which model and in which areas can be used to find solutions to the Russian Federation

So far, only one  model can be used to find solutions with Russia on territorial integrity, energy and free navigation, based on the example of the grain corridor, when Turkey and the UN signed an agreement  separately with Russia and Ukraine. This was stated  in an interview  by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Trudy Rubin, a columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer, according to a correspondent of UNN

Asked whether it was possible under any possible circumstances for Ukraine to hold talks with Putin, Zelenskyy replied:

"Ukraine can find a model in which solutions can be found according to  relevant documents, steps, and modalities. Such a model was first applied on the example of the grain corridor, when Ukraine negotiated not with the blocking hand of Russia, but we negotiated with the UN and Turkey. They, in turn, took the responsibility to negotiate with us in a trilateral agreement, and then sign the corresponding agreement with the Russian side. Yes,  it worked, two mirror agreements between the UN and Turkey, and a separate agreement with Russia." 

He noted that the grain corridor had been working for quite some time. 

"And in the same way, in territorial integrity, in energy and in free navigation, a corresponding model can be used, when countries from different continents, their representatives prepare a solution to a particular crisis, and then, if this document suits Ukraine, it should be discussed with representatives of the Russian Federation. So far, we have only such a model," Zelensky explained. 

Addendum

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said that at the second Peace Summit, Russia may present a common vision of peace, but will not sign an agreement "a la Minsk.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,829.31