US Senators propose $54.6 billion in aid to Ukraine

July 31, 01:18 PM
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 26673 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 28317 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 240627 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 277679 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 203204 views
US Senators propose $54.6 billion in aid to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

Two US senators have introduced a bill to allocate $54.6 billion in aid to Ukraine for two years. The aid includes weapons, replenishment of US stockpiles, and funding from confiscated Russian assets.

US Senators propose $54.6 billion in aid to Ukraine

On Thursday, July 31, two senators from different parties introduced a bill that provides for $54.6 billion in aid to Ukraine for the next two years. This was reported by UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

According to the publication, the bill was introduced by Senators Jeanne Shaheen (Democrat) and Lisa Murkowski (Republican). The document provides for the allocation of billions of dollars for direct arms aid, as well as funds to replenish American stockpiles.

According to the plan, up to a third of the aid will be financed by revenues from confiscated Russian assets and arms sales to European allies.

The bill also regulates an agreement between the United States of America and Ukraine on the supply of minerals and will allow the use of revenues from their sale to reimburse US costs for arming Kyiv.

In addition, the document will significantly expand the capabilities of President Donald Trump and allow him to approve arms supplies to Ukraine without consulting Congress. They are proposed to be increased from the current $100 million to $6 billion in 2026 and 2027.

It is noted that although the initiative is supported by representatives of both parties, it will face difficulties. The reason is that Republicans continue to resist increasing the volume of aid to Ukraine and support Trump's course of cutting spending, especially on foreign aid.

Recall

The US Senate Appropriations Committee approved a defense spending bill for 2026, which provides for the allocation of about $1 billion to support Ukraine.

Vita Zelenetska

