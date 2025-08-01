US Senators propose $54.6 billion in aid to Ukraine

On Thursday, July 31, two senators from different parties introduced a bill that provides for $54.6 billion in aid to Ukraine for the next two years. This was reported by UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

According to the publication, the bill was introduced by Senators Jeanne Shaheen (Democrat) and Lisa Murkowski (Republican). The document provides for the allocation of billions of dollars for direct arms aid, as well as funds to replenish American stockpiles.

According to the plan, up to a third of the aid will be financed by revenues from confiscated Russian assets and arms sales to European allies.

The bill also regulates an agreement between the United States of America and Ukraine on the supply of minerals and will allow the use of revenues from their sale to reimburse US costs for arming Kyiv.

In addition, the document will significantly expand the capabilities of President Donald Trump and allow him to approve arms supplies to Ukraine without consulting Congress. They are proposed to be increased from the current $100 million to $6 billion in 2026 and 2027.

It is noted that although the initiative is supported by representatives of both parties, it will face difficulties. The reason is that Republicans continue to resist increasing the volume of aid to Ukraine and support Trump's course of cutting spending, especially on foreign aid.

Recall

The US Senate Appropriations Committee approved a defense spending bill for 2026, which provides for the allocation of about $1 billion to support Ukraine.

