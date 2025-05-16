U.S. Secretary of State Rubio Arrives in Istanbul Ahead of Negotiations

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Istanbul, Turkey, on the eve of the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations, where trilateral meetings are planned today with the participation of Ukraine, Turkey, the United States, and Russia, UNN writes with reference to Anadolu.

Ukraine is expected to hold two trilateral meetings in Istanbul today, May 16: 10:45 - trilateral meeting Turkey-USA-Ukraine; 12:30 - trilateral meeting Turkey-Russia-Ukraine.

As reported, today the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Hakan Fidan, the US delegation led by Marco Rubio, the Ukrainian delegation led by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and the Russian delegation led by the advisor to the President of Russia Volodymyr Medinsky will be in Istanbul for negotiations.

Direct negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, the first after those that took place shortly after the Kremlin's full-scale invasion in 2022, began with confusion as to who would be present and whether there would be a meeting at all. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Turkey ready for negotiations, but Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin refused to attend and instead sent a lower-level delegation.

US President Donald Trump hinted that he was ready to join high-level talks in Turkey, but dispelled any hope of a breakthrough after confirming Putin's absence.



Trump on negotiations in Turkey: "Until I meet with Putin, nothing will happen"