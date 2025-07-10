US Secretary of State Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov hold meeting in Kuala Lumpur

The corresponding meeting began today on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) events, media report, according to UNN.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived at the ASEAN forum in Malaysia, and, according to Russian media, a dialogue involving Rubio and Russian diplomacy representative Sergey Lavrov is currently taking place in Kuala Lumpur.

This is not the first meeting between Rubio and Lavrov - the officials met at the Russia-US talks in Riyadh in February 2025. The US Secretary of State and the Russian Foreign Minister also held several telephone conversations in subsequent periods.

