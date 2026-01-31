US sanctions hit IRGC 'financiers' and organizers of shootings in Iran

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
11:48 AM • 884 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
10:30 AM • 4488 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 7070 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 6652 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 10025 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 7274 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 23022 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 42093 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 45013 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 28833 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
4.8m/s
73%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
UN faces 'imminent financial collapse' due to unpaid US contributions - BloombergJanuary 31, 02:32 AM • 13585 views
One of Russia's largest banks predicts Russia's 'stash' will run out within a yearJanuary 31, 04:21 AM • 10706 views
Uzhhorod City Council deputy concealed assets worth UAH 13.8 million - prosecutor's officeVideoJanuary 31, 05:18 AM • 13981 views
Following in the footsteps of the Nazis: Russian State Duma deputies demand a strike on Ukraine with 'retaliation weapons'06:30 AM • 17291 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and Tinder07:38 AM • 6910 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 10036 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 45019 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 28280 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 33098 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 36451 views
Actual people
Denys Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Moldova
Romania
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideo09:00 AM • 3028 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and Tinder07:38 AM • 7112 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 16734 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 16421 views
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interviewPhotoJanuary 30, 05:25 PM • 16643 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Gold
The New York Times

US sanctions hit IRGC 'financiers' and organizers of shootings in Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

The US has imposed extensive sanctions on Iranian officials for shooting protesters and for mass repression in the country.

US sanctions hit IRGC 'financiers' and organizers of shootings in Iran

On January 30, the US Department of the Treasury imposed a new package of sanctions against high-ranking officials of the Iranian regime and financial networks involved in the bloody suppression of protests and money laundering. This was reported on the official website of the ministry, writes UNN.

Details

The restrictions targeted Iran's Interior Minister, commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and for the first time, crypto exchanges that helped the regime circumvent global financial barriers.

Blow to security forces: responsibility for mass killings

A key figure on the sanctions list was Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni Kalagari, who directly commands the law enforcement forces responsible for the deaths of thousands of peaceful demonstrators. In addition, sanctions were imposed on IRGC commanders in Tehran and the provinces of Gilan, Hamadan, and Kermanshah, where the most brutal crimes were recorded: shooting unarmed people with live ammunition and extorting ransoms from families for the bodies of the deceased.

Iran is ready to return to negotiations with the United States, but has stated "conditions"30.01.26, 17:08 • 3366 views

Instead of building a prosperous Iran, the regime has squandered oil revenues on nuclear weapons, missiles, and terror

– said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

He emphasized that corrupt elites are trying to transfer money stolen from the people to foreign banks, "like rats from a sinking ship," but Washington will resolutely block these channels.

Crypto exchanges and the regime's "shadow banker"

For the first time, two digital asset exchanges – Zedcex and Zedxion, registered in the UK – were sanctioned by the US. These platforms, according to intelligence, processed transactions totaling over $94 billion, a significant portion of which is linked to IRGC wallets. The operation of these networks was coordinated by Babak Morteza Zanjani – a well-known criminal investor whom the Iranian regime specifically released from prison to implement money laundering schemes.

Separately, the White House confirmed its support for internet freedom in Iran, facilitating citizens' access to communication tools bypassing government blockages.

Iran threatens strike on Israel amid US preparations for military operation31.01.26, 13:24 • 950 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Sanctions
United States Department of the Treasury
White House
Washington, D.C.
Tehran
Great Britain
Iran