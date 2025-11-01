US refuses to resume trade talks with Canada

US President Donald Trump said that the US and Canada would not resume trade talks, but Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney apologized to him for a political advertisement in Ontario in which former President Ronald Reagan said that tariffs mean disaster. Reuters writes about this, reports UNN.

Details

"No, but I have a very good relationship. I like him very much, but what they did was wrong. He apologized for what they did with the ad, because it was a fake ad," Trump said.

Recall

US President Donald Trump raised tariffs on goods from Canada by 10% due to, in his opinion, "distorted advertising." Canada released a video with excerpts from Ronald Reagan's speech criticizing tariffs, which Trump called "fake" and hostile.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced his readiness to resume trade talks with the United States. This comes against the backdrop of Donald Trump's increase in tariffs on Canadian goods.