US Protests: Curfew Extends to Washington State, Unrest Continues in Various Cities
Kyiv • UNN
Protests against immigration raids continue in various US cities. There was arson in Seattle, and more than 30 people were detained in Spokane. Curfew is already in effect in Los Angeles and Washington.
In the US, protests against immigration raids continue in various cities across the country, including New York and Chicago. The curfew after Los Angeles has spread to Washington state. This is reported by UNN referring to CNN.
Situation in Spokane, Washington
A state of emergency and curfew have been declared in Spokane. Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown has declared a state of emergency and curfew in some areas. The curfew will last from 9:30 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. local time.
It is reported that everyone must observe the curfew, with the exception of emergency workers, the media, residents of the area, people traveling to and from work, and those leaving a soccer match nearby.
In Spokane, large groups of protesters took to the streets of the city on Wednesday afternoon, carrying placards and blocking roads. They protested against raids and potential deportations.
Police said more than 30 people were arrested in Spokane.
U.S. Protests, Day 5: Arrests in Los Angeles, and National Guard Troops Deployed to Second State11.06.25, 13:49 • 2658 views
Situation in Seattle, Washington
Protesters are still on the streets of Seattle, chanting slogans against ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and holding placards condemning the agency's recent immigration raids.
A video posted on the Citizen app shows a fire and smoke rising on a street near a federal office building in Seattle. It is unclear what caused the fire. Protesters could be seen throwing objects into the fire.
At one point, fireworks were thrown into the crowd, causing people to scatter and scream.
According to the city's police department, firefighters in Seattle extinguished a dumpster fire that was set on the road, and police were still working to disperse protesters shortly before midnight.
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said earlier Wednesday that the city is calling on its public to "peacefully uphold its values" and condemned the Trump administration's response to protests in Los Angeles.
Clashes between police and protesters took place in New York, about 45 people were arrested - CNN 11.06.25, 10:23 • 2544 views
Situation in San Antonio, Texas
Hundreds of people also gathered late Wednesday in San Antonio amid spreading protests against ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement).
Situation in Chicago, Illinois
The Chicago Tribune reports that a massive demonstration of thousands of people marching through Chicago's Loop district to protest President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown briefly blocked traffic on Tuesday evening and led to several clashes between protesters and police.
17 people were arrested during protests in Chicago against Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.
Downtown Los Angeles is under curfew for the second night as protests against ICE raids and troop deployments in the city continue for the sixth day.
U.S. Northern Command reports that 700 Marines mobilized to the Los Angeles area have completed training and will be deployed within the next 48 hours.
US Protests: Trump Explains Why He Introduced the National Guard09.06.25, 20:30 • 3912 views