$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
February 10, 10:52 PM • 17488 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 19779 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 19320 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 22659 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 20173 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 16833 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 20282 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 25403 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM • 16677 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 29692 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2.9m/s
65%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The EU will demand concessions from Russia as part of a peaceful settlement in Ukraine: among them - a reduction in armed forcesFebruary 10, 07:47 PM • 5304 views
Ukraine and Moldova plan to open a new border crossing pointFebruary 10, 08:55 PM • 3590 views
Dedicated the program to his father, who is defending Ukraine: figure skater Marsak made a spectacular debut at the OlympicsVideoFebruary 10, 08:59 PM • 2942 views
Unmanned Systems Forces hit two Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile systemsFebruary 10, 09:14 PM • 3136 views
Massive UAV attack on Volgograd region: factory fire and damaged houses12:12 AM • 4256 views
Publications
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 23255 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 29692 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 26564 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 42428 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 50107 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Nikol Pashinyan
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Europe
Bohodukhiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 22029 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 23935 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 23572 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 49316 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 51076 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Gold
Spotify

US prosecutors failed to indict Democratic lawmakers for calling on the military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

A federal grand jury in Washington refused to bring criminal charges against six Democratic lawmakers. They were accused of calling on the military not to obey "illegal orders."

US prosecutors failed to indict Democratic lawmakers for calling on the military

A federal grand jury in Washington refused to bring criminal charges against six Democratic lawmakers who called on the military not to obey "illegal orders." The decision was a major defeat for the Trump administration's Justice Department, which sought to qualify the politicians' actions as incitement to rebellion. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The case was based on a video address by senators and congressmen who have experience serving in the Armed Forces or intelligence. Prosecutors tried to incriminate Mark Kelly, Elissa Slotkin, and others for violating the law on interfering with army discipline. However, the grand jury did not find any crime in reminding soldiers of their duty to uphold the Constitution, not illegal instructions.

Trump restricts federal employees' right to appeal dismissals10.02.26, 04:40 • 4374 views

Such an outcome is rare for the federal system, where prosecutors usually easily obtain approval for indictments. This decision effectively halted the administration's attempt to apply strict legal norms against opposition politicians for their public rhetoric.

Political context and parties' reactions

Democrats called the Justice Department's actions political persecution aimed at intimidating White House critics. President Donald Trump had previously repeatedly called the behavior of these lawmakers "treasonous," especially amid the use of the military and National Guard to conduct large-scale immigration raids.

Republicans fear losing control of Congress due to Trump's policies - The Hill06.02.26, 06:06 • 7930 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
United States Department of Justice
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump