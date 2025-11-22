US pressures Kyiv to sign peace deal quickly, or conditions will worsen

American officials, at a meeting with NATO ambassadors in Kyiv, stated that the US plans to push for Ukraine to sign a peace agreement as soon as possible. According to them, if Kyiv rejects the proposed terms, it may face a "much worse deal" in the future. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll briefed NATO ambassadors after talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a conversation with the White House. "No deal is perfect, but it needs to be done as soon as possible," he said, according to meeting participants.

The mood among European diplomats was tense: they questioned both the content of the proposed agreement and the fact that the US was negotiating with Russia without informing its allies. One of those present described the meeting as "terrible," recalling Donald Trump's words that "Zelenskyy has no cards."

The proposed agreement provides for Ukraine to cede territories occupied by Russia, as well as part of the territories controlled by Kyiv. The document also contains a clause on amnesty for all war crimes committed during the conflict.

US position and Washington's plans

Driscoll, who was recently appointed to be responsible for Ukraine, did not specify whether the draft agreement corresponds to the previously published 28-point plan. He noted: "Some things matter, some are just show, and we focused most on what matters."

US Chargé d'Affaires in Kyiv Julie Davis confirmed that the terms for Ukraine are tough, but emphasized: "The deal will not get better, it will get worse." According to her, Trump wants the document to be agreed upon by Thanksgiving, which is celebrated on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in Europe, there is growing concern that Russia had a significant influence on the content of the draft agreement.

Media report that the plan was developed by Donald Trump's assistant Steve Witkoff and Kremlin adviser Kirill Dmitriev. Driscoll is expected to travel to Russia soon to discuss the document.

In his address on Friday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the situation "one of the most difficult moments in our history" and stated that Ukraine faces a choice: "lose its dignity or lose a key ally."

And Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that Moscow had received a copy of the plan. "I believe it can be used as a basis for a final peace settlement," he said.

Negotiations around the proposed agreement continue behind closed doors, but pressure on Ukraine is increasing.

Recall

US Vice President J.D. Vance supported the American "peace plan," emphasizing the need to live "in the real world." He noted that any peace agreement must stop the killing, preserve Ukraine's sovereignty, be acceptable to both sides, and maximize the chances of preventing a new war.