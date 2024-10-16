US President's visit to Europe: Biden and Zelensky won't have a chance to meet - journalist
Kyiv • UNN
The US and Ukrainian presidents will not be able to meet during Biden's trip to Europe. This is one of the reasons why Biden called Zelensky in advance, the White House spokeswoman said.
U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not have the opportunity to meet during the American leader's trip to Europe. This was reported by journalist Ostap Yarysh with reference to the White House spokesperson, UNN reports.
"Biden and Zelenskiy will not have the opportunity to meet during Biden's trip to Europe, and this is one of the reasons why Biden called Zelenskiy ahead of time," Yarysh quoted the White House spokesperson as saying.
Previously
U.S. President Joe Biden will soon speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and announce a substantial military aid package for Ukraine today.