US President on meeting with Putin: very good, but we'll see - we need to reach an agreement

US President Donald Trump called the meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "very good." They agreed on many points, but Trump wants people to stop dying in Ukraine. He said this in an interview with Fox News, reports UNN.

Details

"We had a very good meeting today, but we'll see - we need to reach an agreement. We agreed on many points. I want people to stop dying in Ukraine... If we can end this war, that would be very good." - said Trump.

Addition

Trump stated that during negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, they "could not find full understanding, there is no agreement on a ceasefire in Ukraine yet."

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that he has excellent contact with Donald Trump and announced some agreement that will help build a path to peace in Ukraine.

Putin also stated that agreements with Trump would be a starting point for business relations with the US. In addition, Putin invited US President Donald Trump to Moscow following the meeting in Alaska.

The summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska has concluded. The planned lunch between the American and Russian delegations was canceled.