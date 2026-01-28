US Navy massively implements 3D printing of parts and components on warships

Photo by Scott Curtis

The US Navy has completed a strategic transition to full use of additive technologies at sea. Now, 3D-printed parts are routinely installed on aircraft carriers, submarines, and destroyers, which has reduced the manufacturing time for critical components by 70%. This is reported by Defence Blog, writes UNN.

Details

The Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) confirmed that 3D printing is no longer an experimental method and has become part of the regular supply chain. A key achievement was the installation of a massive 450 kg metal valve manifold, manufactured by Huntington Ingalls Industries, on a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. This is the most complex part of its size ever printed for the American fleet.

In parallel, a breakthrough also occurred in the submarine fleet: a metal component, additively manufactured, was installed on a Virginia-class submarine. Experts emphasize that the successful use of such parts in deep-sea operations confirms their compliance with the strictest military reliability standards.

Fleet Autonomy and New Restrictions

Thanks to the installation of industrial printers directly on board ships (including on the aircraft carrier USS Bataan), crews gained the ability to independently manufacture spare parts without waiting for supplies from shore. For example, the production of valves for destroyers now takes 8-9 weeks instead of the traditional 29.

What started as a proof of concept quickly turned into a tangible result that improves shipbuilding efficiency – noted Huntington Ingalls Industries.

It should be noted that against the backdrop of technological successes, President Donald Trump signed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) in December 2025, which recognizes 3D printers as strategically sensitive infrastructure. New rules restrict the purchase of equipment from manufacturers controlled by foreign states, in order to protect the technological secrets of the American fleet.

