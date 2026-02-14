US military attacked drug traffickers' vessel in Caribbean Sea, three people killed

$42.990.00
12:44 PM • 1984 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
12:18 PM • 3686 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
11:01 AM • 5172 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence.
09:35 AM • 9608 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
08:57 AM • 11141 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 12266 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 24450 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 41400 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 36299 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 35892 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Rubrics
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Sandu: Russia is waging a cognitive war against Moldova and frightening with the "Ukrainian scenario"February 14, 03:44 AM • 6172 views
Pistorius: Russia's war against Ukraine has nothing to do with military conflictFebruary 14, 04:17 AM • 9514 views
Rescuers found the body of a deceased woman under the rubble of a house in OdesaPhotoFebruary 14, 05:15 AM • 4452 views
Hungary believes Ukraine's rapid accession to the EU threatens war with Russia - mediaFebruary 14, 05:32 AM • 5412 views
Over a thousand soldiers and 914 UAVs: the General Staff reported on enemy losses per dayFebruary 14, 05:44 AM • 6784 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 65435 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 94207 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 61430 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 79619 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 120629 views
UNN Lite
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhoto08:54 AM • 3302 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 11584 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 15045 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 37540 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 37071 views
US military attacked drug traffickers' vessel in Caribbean Sea, three people killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

On Friday, February 13, the US military struck a drug traffickers' vessel in the Caribbean Sea, eliminating three narco-terrorists. The operation was authorized by Commander General Francis L. Donovan.

US military attacked drug traffickers' vessel in Caribbean Sea, three people killed

On Friday, February 13, the US military struck a drug trafficker's vessel in the Caribbean Sea. This was reported by UNN with reference to US Southern Command.

Details

The command noted that the operation was authorized by the commander, General Francis L. Donovan. They also added that the vessel was moving along a known drug trafficking route and was linked to the transportation of drugs to the US.

During this operation, three narco-terrorists were killed. No US servicemen were injured.

- the report says.

It is also noted that this operation took place in the Caribbean Sea, where the US regularly conducts missions to combat drug trafficking and smuggling.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that the United States could launch ground strikes against drug cartels in any country, including Mexico, Central, and South America.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
