US military attacked drug traffickers' vessel in Caribbean Sea, three people killed

On Friday, February 13, the US military struck a drug trafficker's vessel in the Caribbean Sea. This was reported by UNN with reference to US Southern Command.

Details

The command noted that the operation was authorized by the commander, General Francis L. Donovan. They also added that the vessel was moving along a known drug trafficking route and was linked to the transportation of drugs to the US.

During this operation, three narco-terrorists were killed. No US servicemen were injured. - the report says.

It is also noted that this operation took place in the Caribbean Sea, where the US regularly conducts missions to combat drug trafficking and smuggling.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that the United States could launch ground strikes against drug cartels in any country, including Mexico, Central, and South America.