US lowers forecast for wheat production in Ukraine for 2025-2026 marketing year

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has lowered its expectations for wheat production in Ukraine for the 2025-2026 marketing year. This was reported by UNN with reference to the forecast of the American agency.

Details

As noted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, wheat exports from Ukraine have been reduced by 1 million tons to 15.5 million tons, and ending stocks have been increased by 0.1 million tons to 1.59 million tons.

At the same time, Ukraine's corn harvest in the 20115-2026 marketing years is expected to be 30.5 million tons, exports - 24 million tons, and ending stocks - 0.6 million tons. The U.S. Department of Agriculture also forecasts global wheat production in the 2025/26 MY at 808.5 million tons (-0.04 million tons compared to the previous season).

In addition, the ministry's report states that global trade will decrease by 1.3 million tons to 213.1 million tons due to reduced exports from EU countries and Ukraine. This is only partially offset by increased exports from Russia and the United States.

The agency also reported that projected global ending stocks for 2025/26 MY have been reduced by 1.2 million tons to 261.5 million tons. The reason is reduced expectations for Canada and the European Union.

Recall

Harvesting has begun in 9 regions of Ukraine – according to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, farmers are approaching the collection of the first million tons of new harvest grain.