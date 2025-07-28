US likely deployed nuclear weapons in UK for first time since 2008 - Bloomberg

$41.780.01
48.980.12
ukenru
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 34101 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
01:15 PM • 35733 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 72928 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 42609 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
July 28, 10:55 AM • 47599 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
July 28, 09:50 AM • 42275 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Exclusive
July 28, 09:46 AM • 41094 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Exclusive
July 28, 09:11 AM • 30455 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Exclusive
July 28, 08:08 AM • 27013 views
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
July 28, 06:09 AM • 28701 views
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3m/s
73%
743mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi region: Starokostiantyniv was hit, there is damageJuly 28, 08:22 AM • 53369 views
Bad weather caused trouble in the capital: lightning caused a tree to catch fire, Lukyanivska metro station flooded12:11 PM • 10740 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known12:41 PM • 45266 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to know12:53 PM • 68072 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foods01:41 PM • 51537 views
Publications
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 34126 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foods01:41 PM • 52767 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to know12:53 PM • 69332 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 72979 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 294903 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
United Kingdom
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known12:41 PM • 46276 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 118867 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 58606 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 59002 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 54851 views
Actual
Shahed-136
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Unmanned aerial vehicle
An-178
Airbus A320 series

US likely deployed nuclear weapons in UK for first time since 2008 - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 732 views

The US has likely deployed nuclear weapons in the UK for the first time since 2008, signaling to Russia its commitment to European security. This is confirmed by the flight of a military transport aircraft from a US nuclear base to the British airbase Lakenheath, where millions are being invested in upgrading security facilities.

US likely deployed nuclear weapons in UK for first time since 2008 - Bloomberg

The US has likely deployed nuclear weapons to Great Britain for the first time since 2008 – a signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the United States remains committed to European security. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to defense analysts and open sources, on July 16, a US military transport aircraft with its transponder on – meaning with open data about its identification and location – departed from Kirtland Air Force Base (Albuquerque, New Mexico), where nuclear weapons are stored, to an airbase in the British city of Lakenheath.

This C-17 flight was carried out by a US Air Force unit specializing in the transportation of nuclear weapons – the Prime Nuclear Airlift Force. According to William Alberque, a senior research fellow at the Pacific Forum in Europe, the route did not pass over the territory of any other country.

The US and Great Britain traditionally do not comment on the whereabouts or status of their nuclear weapons.

However, US Department of Defense budget documents indicate that millions of dollars have been invested in upgrading security facilities – so-called "surety" facilities, i.e., nuclear weapon protection systems – at Lakenheath Air Base for several years.

The likely delivered munitions were new B61-12 thermonuclear aerial bombs, which means the first increase in the number of American tactical nuclear weapons in Europe since the Cold War

- the publication emphasizes.

"There are strong indications that the US has returned nuclear weapons to Great Britain," said Hans Kristensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists.

According to Alberque, the fact that the aircraft's transponder was left on indicates the US's desire to show Russia that Washington is not reducing its nuclear presence in Europe. NATO has so far refrained from commenting.

This is a kind of advance towards changing NATO's nuclear strategy to strengthen it. The return of US nuclear weapons to Britain is a serious step

- said Alberque.

This step also indicates the US's intention to provide Europe with more flexible nuclear capabilities, which expands the range of options for the military, noted Sidharth Kaushal, a senior research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI).

Such munitions as the B61 can help compensate for Russia's significant advantage in non-strategic nuclear weapons in the theater of operations

- he said.

In recent weeks, US President Donald Trump has taken a tougher stance on Putin: he agreed to provide Ukraine with additional American Patriot air defense systems through purchases by European countries, and also threatened Russia with secondary sanctions if it does not agree to a ceasefire within 50 days. On Monday, Trump stated that he could shorten this period and added that he was "disappointed" in Putin.

10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia28.07.25, 16:15 • 35767 views

Last month, Great Britain announced the purchase of at least 12 new American-made F-35A fighter jets capable of carrying the B61-12. This week, the UK Ministry of Defense stated in an updated policy statement that "NATO's nuclear deterrence also relies on US nuclear weapons stationed in Europe, as well as allied support for infrastructure and capabilities."

The new aircraft, according to the document, will be involved in fulfilling NATO's nuclear mission.

This decision effectively restores the nuclear role of the Royal Air Force – for the first time since the withdrawal of British nuclear air-launched weapons after the Cold War

- stated the UK Ministry of Defense.

For reference

B61-12 aerial bombs are equipped with a warhead with adjustable yield – from 0.3 to 50 kilotons, according to the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. They can be carried by F-35A, as well as other US Air Force and NATO aircraft.

Yield is a measure of the explosive force of a nuclear weapon, measured in equivalent to conventional explosives.

Thanks to increased accuracy and adjustable yield, B61-12s can be used against both small military targets and populated areas. According to Kristensen, the likely transfer of these weapons to Great Britain means that they are now fully deployed in Europe – at seven bases in six NATO member countries.

The publication notes that American nuclear weapons, even if deployed on the territory of other states, can only be used by direct order of the US President.

Trump said he is no longer interested in talking to Putin28.07.25, 18:32 • 3374 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
B61 nuclear bomb
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9