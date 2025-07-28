US likely deployed nuclear weapons in UK for first time since 2008 - Bloomberg

The US has likely deployed nuclear weapons to Great Britain for the first time since 2008 – a signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the United States remains committed to European security. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to defense analysts and open sources, on July 16, a US military transport aircraft with its transponder on – meaning with open data about its identification and location – departed from Kirtland Air Force Base (Albuquerque, New Mexico), where nuclear weapons are stored, to an airbase in the British city of Lakenheath.

This C-17 flight was carried out by a US Air Force unit specializing in the transportation of nuclear weapons – the Prime Nuclear Airlift Force. According to William Alberque, a senior research fellow at the Pacific Forum in Europe, the route did not pass over the territory of any other country.

The US and Great Britain traditionally do not comment on the whereabouts or status of their nuclear weapons.

However, US Department of Defense budget documents indicate that millions of dollars have been invested in upgrading security facilities – so-called "surety" facilities, i.e., nuclear weapon protection systems – at Lakenheath Air Base for several years.

The likely delivered munitions were new B61-12 thermonuclear aerial bombs, which means the first increase in the number of American tactical nuclear weapons in Europe since the Cold War - the publication emphasizes.

"There are strong indications that the US has returned nuclear weapons to Great Britain," said Hans Kristensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists.

According to Alberque, the fact that the aircraft's transponder was left on indicates the US's desire to show Russia that Washington is not reducing its nuclear presence in Europe. NATO has so far refrained from commenting.

This is a kind of advance towards changing NATO's nuclear strategy to strengthen it. The return of US nuclear weapons to Britain is a serious step - said Alberque.

This step also indicates the US's intention to provide Europe with more flexible nuclear capabilities, which expands the range of options for the military, noted Sidharth Kaushal, a senior research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI).

Such munitions as the B61 can help compensate for Russia's significant advantage in non-strategic nuclear weapons in the theater of operations - he said.

In recent weeks, US President Donald Trump has taken a tougher stance on Putin: he agreed to provide Ukraine with additional American Patriot air defense systems through purchases by European countries, and also threatened Russia with secondary sanctions if it does not agree to a ceasefire within 50 days. On Monday, Trump stated that he could shorten this period and added that he was "disappointed" in Putin.

Last month, Great Britain announced the purchase of at least 12 new American-made F-35A fighter jets capable of carrying the B61-12. This week, the UK Ministry of Defense stated in an updated policy statement that "NATO's nuclear deterrence also relies on US nuclear weapons stationed in Europe, as well as allied support for infrastructure and capabilities."

The new aircraft, according to the document, will be involved in fulfilling NATO's nuclear mission.

This decision effectively restores the nuclear role of the Royal Air Force – for the first time since the withdrawal of British nuclear air-launched weapons after the Cold War - stated the UK Ministry of Defense.

For reference

B61-12 aerial bombs are equipped with a warhead with adjustable yield – from 0.3 to 50 kilotons, according to the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. They can be carried by F-35A, as well as other US Air Force and NATO aircraft.

Yield is a measure of the explosive force of a nuclear weapon, measured in equivalent to conventional explosives.

Thanks to increased accuracy and adjustable yield, B61-12s can be used against both small military targets and populated areas. According to Kristensen, the likely transfer of these weapons to Great Britain means that they are now fully deployed in Europe – at seven bases in six NATO member countries.

The publication notes that American nuclear weapons, even if deployed on the territory of other states, can only be used by direct order of the US President.

