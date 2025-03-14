US intelligence warns that Putin is more likely to violate the terms of a ceasefire
Kyiv • UNN
Secret US intelligence reports indicate that Putin has no intention of ending the war in Ukraine. He may use the ceasefire to regroup troops and further escalate.
Classified US intelligence reports cast doubt on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's willingness to end the war against Ukraine. UNN reports with reference to Washington Post.
Putin still intends to try to gain control over Kyiv. Offering a cautious assessment of the chances of a ceasefire, US intelligence notes that the Russian dictator remains determined to dominate Ukraine. WP was informed of this by a person familiar with the document. The publication discussed the classified intelligence data with the source on condition of anonymity.
US intelligence reports do not focus on the goal of assessing President Donald Trump's diplomatic efforts to end Russia's three-year war in Ukraine. US intelligence is not focused on the prospects for a 30-day ceasefire proposal that US and Ukrainian officials agreed to this week. But the spy agency's report underscores that the task facing Trump and his national security team is difficult enough. The question is whether the White House correctly understands Putin's willingness to seek peace.
On Thursday, Putin responded cautiously to the proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine. But the Kremlin chief hinted that Moscow may set conditions for any agreement; he was speaking ahead of a planned meeting in Moscow with Trump envoy Steve Witkoff, where the parties discussed the ceasefire plan. At the same time, Russian troops appear to have made significant progress in dislodging Ukraine from a patch of territory in Russia's Kursk region.
Current and former US officials have said that the Russian leader, even if he agrees to a temporary truce, will use it to rest and readjust his troops — and will likely violate the terms of the agreement by creating a provocation that he will blame on Ukraine.
Reminder
More than half of Americans believe that Trump is too close to Moscow. At the same time, almost half support his idea of military support for Ukraine in exchange for a share of mineral wealth.
