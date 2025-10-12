The Financial Times reported that the United States has been providing intelligence support to Ukraine for several months to carry out strikes on Russia's strategic energy facilities. The goal of the campaign is to weaken the Russian economy and push the Kremlin to negotiations. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to FT sources, American intelligence helps Ukraine determine the routes, flight altitude, and launch time of drones, which allows them to bypass Russian air defense systems. Thanks to this support, Ukrainian forces have carried out strikes on a number of oil refineries and critical energy infrastructure facilities in Russia, located deep in the rear, far from the front line.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that NATO and the United States provide Kyiv with real-time intelligence, calling it "direct participation" in the war. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the use of "NATO infrastructure to transfer data to Ukrainians is an obvious fact."

As the Financial Times notes, Washington and Kyiv are acting together, trying to weaken Russia's military-industrial potential and influence its economic stability. The United States believes that a decrease in the Kremlin's energy revenues could be one of the key factors that will force Vladimir Putin to consider the possibility of peace negotiations.

