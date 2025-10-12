$41.510.00
October 11, 04:00 PM
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
US intelligence helps Ukraine attack Russian energy infrastructure – FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

The Financial Times reports that the US has been helping Ukraine for months to strike Russia's strategic energy facilities. The goal is to weaken the Russian economy and force the Kremlin to negotiate.

US intelligence helps Ukraine attack Russian energy infrastructure – FT

The Financial Times reported that the United States has been providing intelligence support to Ukraine for several months to carry out strikes on Russia's strategic energy facilities. The goal of the campaign is to weaken the Russian economy and push the Kremlin to negotiations. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to FT sources, American intelligence helps Ukraine determine the routes, flight altitude, and launch time of drones, which allows them to bypass Russian air defense systems. Thanks to this support, Ukrainian forces have carried out strikes on a number of oil refineries and critical energy infrastructure facilities in Russia, located deep in the rear, far from the front line.

SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source11.10.25, 15:10 • 38517 views

Moscow has repeatedly stated that NATO and the United States provide Kyiv with real-time intelligence, calling it "direct participation" in the war. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the use of "NATO infrastructure to transfer data to Ukrainians is an obvious fact."

As the Financial Times notes, Washington and Kyiv are acting together, trying to weaken Russia's military-industrial potential and influence its economic stability. The United States believes that a decrease in the Kremlin's energy revenues could be one of the key factors that will force Vladimir Putin to consider the possibility of peace negotiations.

UAVs attacked Volgograd region: fuel and energy facilities are on fire09.10.25, 04:52 • 35805 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
Financial Times
NATO
United States
Ukraine