US inspectors of weapons provided to Ukraine arrive in Kyiv

The heads of the Offices of Inspectors General of the U.S. Department of Defense, the State Department, and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) have arrived in Kyiv. This was reported by the US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink in the social network X, UNN informs.

We are pleased to welcome back to Kyiv three inspectors general from the Department of Defense, the State Department, and the U.S. Agency for International Development. Their meetings with implementers, partners, and the Ukrainian government support oversight and accountability of U.S. assistance to Ukraine - Brink wrote.

On January 20, Ukraine's Defense Ministry reportedthat representatives of Ukraine and the United States conducted the first joint inspection of weapons and equipment provided by their American partners.