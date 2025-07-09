US imposes sanctions against UN special rapporteur: reason named

$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Zelenskyy to hold additional meetings with US representatives in Rome tomorrow: what's in focus
07:40 PM • 838 views
Zelenskyy to hold additional meetings with US representatives in Rome tomorrow: what's in focus
06:25 PM • 6269 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
02:59 PM • 61949 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 49346 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM • 58758 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM • 95450 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
July 9, 11:55 AM • 56484 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM • 118707 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
July 9, 09:36 AM • 56149 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM • 68323 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.8m/s
65%
742mm
Popular news
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensationJuly 9, 01:25 PM • 92038 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreements04:16 PM • 38964 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABU05:01 PM • 30643 views
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left out05:25 PM • 23646 views
First documented case: robotic systems successfully stormed the occupiers' positions05:51 PM • 6091 views
Publications
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left out05:25 PM • 23669 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABU05:01 PM • 30665 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreements04:16 PM • 38986 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities02:59 PM • 61931 views
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensationJuly 9, 01:25 PM • 92060 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Pope Leo XIV
Petro Poroshenko
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 120280 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 251419 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 432252 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 262328 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 371499 views
Actual
Mi-8
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

US imposes sanctions against UN special rapporteur: reason named

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9 views

Marco Rubio, head of the US State Department, announced sanctions against Francesca Albanese, the UN Human Rights Council's special rapporteur. The reason cited was her actions, allegedly aimed at prompting the International Criminal Court to act against American and Israeli officials.

US imposes sanctions against UN special rapporteur: reason named

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the imposition of sanctions against the UN Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, UNN reports.

... I am imposing sanctions on UN Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese for her illegal and shameful efforts to incite the International Criminal Court to act against American and Israeli officials, companies, and executives 

- Rubio wrote on his X page.

According to the American diplomat, the campaign of political and economic warfare waged by Albanese against the United States and Israel will no longer be tolerated.

We will always support our partners in their right to self-defense. The United States will continue to take any measures we deem necessary to respond to violations of the law and protect our sovereignty and the sovereignty of our allies.

- Rubio summarized.

Israel asks ICC judges to withdraw arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant12.05.25, 18:47 • 3390 views

Addition

The ICC issued arrest warrants on November 21 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the former Minister of Defense, and one of the Hamas leaders, Ibrahim al-Masri, on suspicion of war crimes and crimes against humanity during the conflict in Gaza.

In February, the ICC announced that the arrest warrant for al-Masri, also known as Mohammed Deif, had been canceled after receiving credible information about his death.

Israel, which does not recognize the jurisdiction of the court in The Hague and denies committing war crimes in Gaza, is challenging the warrants issued against Netanyahu and Gallant.

In April, the ICC Appeals Chamber ruled that the judges of the pre-trial chamber that issued the warrants must review Israel's objections to the court's jurisdiction and the legality of the arrests.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Marco Rubio
Israel
United States Department of State
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Gaza Strip
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9