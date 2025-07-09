US imposes sanctions against UN special rapporteur: reason named

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the imposition of sanctions against the UN Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, UNN reports.

... I am imposing sanctions on UN Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese for her illegal and shameful efforts to incite the International Criminal Court to act against American and Israeli officials, companies, and executives - Rubio wrote on his X page.

According to the American diplomat, the campaign of political and economic warfare waged by Albanese against the United States and Israel will no longer be tolerated.

We will always support our partners in their right to self-defense. The United States will continue to take any measures we deem necessary to respond to violations of the law and protect our sovereignty and the sovereignty of our allies. - Rubio summarized.

Addition

The ICC issued arrest warrants on November 21 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the former Minister of Defense, and one of the Hamas leaders, Ibrahim al-Masri, on suspicion of war crimes and crimes against humanity during the conflict in Gaza.

In February, the ICC announced that the arrest warrant for al-Masri, also known as Mohammed Deif, had been canceled after receiving credible information about his death.

Israel, which does not recognize the jurisdiction of the court in The Hague and denies committing war crimes in Gaza, is challenging the warrants issued against Netanyahu and Gallant.

In April, the ICC Appeals Chamber ruled that the judges of the pre-trial chamber that issued the warrants must review Israel's objections to the court's jurisdiction and the legality of the arrests.